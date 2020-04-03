This thread from Jim Geraghty on the evidence that COVID-19 likely came from either the Wuhan Institute of Virology or the Wuhan Centre for Disease Control and not the Huanan Seafood Market is lengthy but absolutely worth your time.

Some fascinating and disconcerting things here:

Keep going …

Gosh, that’s coincidental. Hrm.

Patient Zero.

Holy crap.

Unaccounted for.

Nothing to see here folks …

Trending

Recently removed.

How strange.

Of course, they did.

Color us shocked!

WHO.

Don’t get us started.

So they weren’t eating them?! BUT WE WERE TOLD THEY WERE!

And he withdrew his paper.

Because of course, he did.

Nope.

This is terrifying.

Sorry, not sorry.

For now.

Remarkable indeed.

Uh-huh.

And WHO covered for them.

Something strange is afoot at the Circle K, folks.

***

Related:

‘You can’t SERIOUSLY be this dumb!’ Laura Ingraham triggers AOC so badly she doubles then triples down on fish tank cleaner story

‘Someone come get grampy, he’s scaring the kids’: You won’t BELIEVE what Joe Biden thinks is holding up checks (ok, you might … watch)

‘Jim Acosta and a porcupine walk into a bar’: Media approval being in the crapper inspires #JournalistJokes tag and LOL

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: COVID-19Huanan Seafood MarketJim GeraghtyWuhan Centre for Disease Control