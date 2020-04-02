What a terrifying headline, right? Almost as if what’s happening to our economy is as scary and threatening as the virus itself.

Because it is.

BREAKING: US unemployment claims hit 6.6 million — another record high — as layoffs accelerate in face of coronavirus. https://t.co/z1EgXNq4xT — The Associated Press (@AP) April 2, 2020

And no, being concerned or afraid of what is happening to everyone and anyone in America right now losing jobs, losing their savings, losing their livelihoods, grieving what their lives were like BEFORE the virus, doesn’t mean someone has blood on their hands.

Dan Bongino actually said it far better:

So let’s keep it up with the absurd, infantile “shut it all down or you have blood on your hands” arguments preferred by armchair quarterbacks who aren’t explaining to their kids right now why dad & mom’s life savings & businesses have been completely wiped out. #Morons 👇🏻👇🏻 https://t.co/dgfJfEPouP — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) April 2, 2020

Bingo.

I know several mom and pop businesses on the brink already – they are beyond fearful Quarantine the old, infirm, and obese and let everyone else go back to work. Period#ThereHasToBeABetterWay — Down-Is-Up (@Down_Is_Up) April 2, 2020

Many people are going to suffer & die by what is happening economically from COVID-19 without catching the virus. We are headed into beyond the great depression. More testing would help so we could see who would hopefully be immune & could, therefore, work without regard to it. — Eli.Rust (@EliRust4) April 2, 2020

Agreed. Time to stop huddling in the closet and get back to work. — Peter Himmel (@PeterHimmel3) April 2, 2020

I don't know about those actual unemployment numbers.

There are So Many workers like myself, who will be GOING BACK to our jobs in the Food Services Industry, once this passes. I work for a small Family Diner. We WILL BE BACK, WE WILL SUCCEED!#MAGA #TRUMP2020 — Laurie Brannen (@brannen_laurie) April 2, 2020

Ok, that’s more like it.

Every political leader is afraid of losing power. Following the herd. Not what's right, just what's advantages. — Kenny Kenji Gallo (@KenjiOC) April 2, 2020

There has got to be SOMETHING in the middle that protects Americans from the virus without completely shutting our economy down. And again, ASKING WHAT THAT LOOKS LIKE doesn’t mean people don’t care about their fellow Americans.

In fact, it is likely quite the opposite.

10 million unemployed, folks.

We’ve gotta get back to life.

***

