Homophobia Is Bad … Except When It’s Against Conservatives: Kimmel’s Cringe WHCD Stand-In Routine

The White House Correspondents Dinner is upcoming and apparently Jimmy Kimmel is mad it is no longer a navel gazing Nerd Prom for Leftists.

Jimmy decided to pretend he was at the WHCD and do a little 'bit'. He alleges this is comedy.

Advertisement

Since there is no comedian at Saturday's White House Correspondents Dinner, Jimmy Kimmel decided to do the routine himself and concluded with what appeared to be a Brendan Carr-Lindsey Graham rape joke, "Brendan Carr is giving me the light. Brendan Carr is the head of the FCC.… pic.twitter.com/NaKq2pPTOT — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) April 24, 2026

So, making fun of gay people is now apparently the big hotness? Remember when that was a problem?

Homophobia is bad, except when it's good https://t.co/0f7Kq4FxFl — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) April 24, 2026

Homophobia is only bad when Republicans do it. When Democrats do it, it's (D) different.

Leftists love doing anti-gay jokes when directed at conservatives. But conservatives making anti-gay jokes would be grounds for firing. Unlike lying about Charlie Kirk's killer. https://t.co/rc8880hQkz — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) April 24, 2026

When Democrats do it, we are supposed to pretend it's funny.

Jimmy Kimmel isn’t funny.



That’s the problem.



He’s a punchline. And it’s not funny. https://t.co/i7ZGgBZLvM — Scott Paterno, Shabbos Goy (@ScottPaterno) April 25, 2026

There are many problems with Jimmy Kimmel. This is one of the problems.

Don't bring Him into this.

Apparently he took it upon himself to be the comedian at the White House Correspondence Dinnerhttps://t.co/25ySxYER8r — ♧◇♡♤Caitty♤♡◇♧ (@droogettegal) April 24, 2026

When does he plan to be funny?

So, self centered revenge vibes plus not being funny. — C Kay (@Ckimoo) April 24, 2026

Maybe he was drunk?





By suffering through this "bit" it's apparent there's no comedian here either. — Last Sane Man Left 📟 (@ericsco21322522) April 24, 2026

There are infinitely more talented people on X every night.

Kimmel making jokes about rape.



How progressive — BourbonScotchBeer (@BourbonScotBeer) April 24, 2026

He's so edgy.

Can’t dislike this unfunny moron enough. — John Paul Jones (@rockjunk6) April 24, 2026

Oh, he'll have some new insulting thing to say tomorrow that will make him even worse. No fear!

When did he start doing comedy? — mike w (@mike_w36986) April 24, 2026

Apparently, not today.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.