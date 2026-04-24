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Homophobia Is Bad … Except When It’s Against Conservatives: Kimmel’s Cringe WHCD Stand-In Routine

justmindy
justmindy | 9:50 PM on April 24, 2026
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

The White House Correspondents Dinner is upcoming and apparently Jimmy Kimmel is mad it is no longer a navel gazing Nerd Prom for Leftists. 

Jimmy decided to pretend he was at the WHCD and do a little 'bit'. He alleges this is comedy.

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So, making fun of gay people is now apparently the big hotness? Remember when that was a problem?

Homophobia is only bad when Republicans do it. When Democrats do it, it's (D) different.

When Democrats do it, we are supposed to pretend it's funny.

There are many problems with Jimmy Kimmel. This is one of the problems.

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Don't bring Him into this.

When does he plan to be funny?

Maybe he was drunk?

There are infinitely more talented people on X every night.

He's so edgy.

Oh, he'll have some new insulting thing to say tomorrow that will make him even worse. No fear!

Apparently, not today.

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Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY HOLLYWOOD JIMMY KIMMEL WHITE HOUSE LGBTQ+

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