From Human Traffickers to Terrorists: The Convict Parents of the Left’s Loudest ‘Anti-Rich’ Voices

The Left’s latest crop of trust-fund radicals: pampered scions of the elite who cosplay as champions of the working class. Born into wealth and often the offspring of the corrupt, the connected, or the convicted, they’ve inherited contempt for the very rules and institutions that protected their privilege. No wonder they rage against law and order.

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Jia Tolentino is the second leftist I know whose thoughts about "the rich" getting away with crime should be viewed through the prism of their parents being criminals who didn't get away with it. The second being Wajahat Ali. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 24, 2026

One of the guests on the New York Times podcast with Hasan Piker — the New Yorker writer who openly romanticized shoplifting from Whole Foods as a form of 'protest' — is the daughter of parents who were convicted in a human trafficking and money laundering scheme. How perfectly on-brand.

The funniest Jia Tolentino lore for me personally was how she tried to subtly blame the breaking story of her parents being human traffickers on the Red Scare sub, where people were posting about it, because as an outgrowth of the pod, it must naturally be bad and racist. Of… https://t.co/3EyOX8xhbk — Anna Khachiyan (@annakhachiyan) April 24, 2026

a lot of people are talking about the fact that jia tolentino, the pro shoplifting lady, is rich. I think it's worth pointing out her parents were also embroiled in a scheme to traffic poor laborers from the phillipines into the united states. just think that's so interesting. — Mike Solana (@micsolana) April 23, 2026

It's actually very normal Commie behavior.

Idk man, like I said, A LOT of people defended her. All the journos seemed to close ranks. This thread kind of makes me uneasy, just as the defenses made me feel uneasy then. It’s not particularly nuanced; her parents were exploiters. https://t.co/hNpv2GCSze — Matriarchy Hannah (@_carmen_dioxide) April 23, 2026

Shockingly, garbage people raise garbage kids.

Speaking of garbage people, there is the case of Wajahat Ali's parents.

Wait a second, Wajahat Ali’s parents immigrated to this country and then immediately became scam artists and had to serve 4.5 years in federal prison?



Why weren’t they stripped of their citizenship? They should be. If you immigrate to the U.S. and become criminals. https://t.co/5FMML6nMfO — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) December 1, 2025

Wonder about Wajahat Ali, who spent his Friday night mocking Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk?



I’ve known Wajahat Ali for 20 years since he called me as a college grad in the years after 9/11 to pivot to become a writer and get help placing his columns in places like the Daily… https://t.co/nFhaE50A17 pic.twitter.com/aMfizqBJgt — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) September 13, 2025

Wajahat then did a whole podcast about how he 'survived' the big mean American justice system. Maybe your parents shouldn't have been crooks, bro?

How To Survive The United States of Incarceration



America has the world's largest prison population. With Trump, private prisons will make record profits off of our misery and pain. In this podcast, I share how I survived my parents' incarceration.https://t.co/GOR72bsjcu pic.twitter.com/7EC1B4YjRV — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) December 19, 2024

Finally, never forget Leftist sweetheart Chesa Boudin's criminal parents.

Similar vein to Chesa Boudin, who became the district attorney of San Francisco to let criminals off the hook because his parents were terrorists who were sent to prison — Zachary Faria (@ZacharyFaria) April 24, 2026

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San Fransisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, was raised by Bill Ayer’s after his parents got arrested for murdering two armed guards during a bank robbing to raise money for the weather underground extremist group. Bill Ayer’s was the leader of the Weather Underground. — memetic_sisyphus (@memeticsisyphus) February 9, 2025

Apparently this is the only photo Chesa Boudin had growing up of his parents while they were locked away in prison. pic.twitter.com/B9Z0XwRMQD — Brooke Jenkins 犯罪女王, District Attorney (Parody) (@CrookeJenkins) July 3, 2024

What a shame.

When you see who created these ingrates, it's not at all surprising to see what they became.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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