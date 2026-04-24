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From Human Traffickers to Terrorists: The Convict Parents of the Left’s Loudest ‘Anti-Rich’ Voices

justmindy
justmindy | 10:00 PM on April 24, 2026
AP Photo/Andrew Selsky

The Left’s latest crop of trust-fund radicals: pampered scions of the elite who cosplay as champions of the working class. Born into wealth and often the offspring of the corrupt, the connected, or the convicted, they’ve inherited contempt for the very rules and institutions that protected their privilege. No wonder they rage against law and order.

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One of the guests on the New York Times podcast with Hasan Piker — the New Yorker writer who openly romanticized shoplifting from Whole Foods as a form of 'protest' — is the daughter of parents who were convicted in a human trafficking and money laundering scheme. How perfectly on-brand.

It's actually very normal Commie behavior.

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Shockingly, garbage people raise garbage kids.

Speaking of garbage people, there is the case of Wajahat Ali's parents.

Wajahat then did a whole podcast about how he 'survived' the big mean American justice system. Maybe your parents shouldn't have been crooks, bro?

Finally, never forget Leftist sweetheart Chesa Boudin's criminal parents.

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What a shame.

When you see who created these ingrates, it's not at all surprising to see what they became. 

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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COMMUNISM CRIME LAW AND ORDER LIBERAL MEDIA

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