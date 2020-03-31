Hey, folks at The Bulwark? If you sound even a little bit like the Chinese Community Party you MIGHT want to take a breather. You know, get outside, remind yourselves of which country you actually live in and that communism is still REALLY bad even though you hate Trump

Not to tell you your business … but yeah.

Take a look at this little nugget.

Don’t blame China.

IT’S THAT ORANGE BAST*RD’S FAULT!

Welp, there it is.

Totally.

There is this whole chapter in the ‘Conservative Values for Dummies’ book about how we should all buy into any and all Chinese Communist propaganda as long as it makes Trump look bad.

Duh.

The Bulwark is always conserving communism … wait, conservativism.

Yeah, that’s it.

Just sayin’.

***

