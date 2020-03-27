It’s like Joe Lockhart figured out the only way anyone pays any attention to him is if he’s a horrible and gross troll. Honestly, we don’t even remember seeing this sad sack in our feed all that much before the Coronavirus Crisis.

Keep in mind reading Joe’s tweet, these are the same people who were criticizing Trump and calling him a sexist for not having women (more women) on his Coronavirus Task Force:

I, for one, am no longer interested in hearing from Dr. Brix. Her vouching for Trump's vast scientific abilities from his business background was the breaking point. Stepford Doc — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) March 27, 2020

Stepford Doc.

Seriously? He couldn’t even get her name right.

What an as*hole.

We, for one, are no longer interested in hearing from Joe Lockhart.

Stunningly sexist. Good job. — console cowboy (@nuancedrioter) March 27, 2020

CNN quality right there!

CNN analyst calling someone "Stepford" is the height of irony. — Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) March 27, 2020

Seriously.

The left was demanding to hear from medical professionals, and when given someone at the apex of their field Joey gets in a snit because she resorts to evidence and medical policy instead of feeding the leftist narrative.

They hate the people when they hate the facts. https://t.co/d5JBXVNTJY — Brad Slager: aka Wuhan Solo (@MartiniShark) March 27, 2020

Brad could’ve stopped after, ‘They hate the people.’

Dr. Birx has served under every President since Reagan. She is vouching for granular data on which good decisions can be made about public health and the economy. Sit down. https://t.co/HUhxOYlWyq — Stacey – Queen of #CorporateMediaDistancing (@ScotsFyre) March 27, 2020

Yes, Joe, take ALLLLL the seats.

And then when you’ve taken those seats, try and take a few more.

Are you able to change the channel? — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) March 27, 2020

"I DON'T WANT TO HEAR FROM ACTUAL EXPERTS, I ONLY WAN'T TO HEAR FROM PEOPLE I AGREE WITH!" Also, that was sexist AF, bruh. — Here comes Ordy Cottontail! (@OrdyPackard) March 27, 2020

Right?!

I, for one, am no longer interested in narrow-minded CNN political analysts who already have their minds made up that EVERYTHING negative related to #Coronavirus is Trump's fault. Stepford Analysts. — Still not canceled G (@TCC_Grouchy) March 27, 2020

Stepford Analysts.

That works.

***

