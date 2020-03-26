Our nominee for douchebag of the day, right here folks.

We realize calling him a douchebag is sort of immature but immature tweets call for immature behavior. And maybe he missed it but while Trump was already taking actions he and other blue-check idjits were complaining about how racist it was to call the coronavirus ‘Chinese’ and encouraging New Yorkers to go to Chinatown.

Note, NYC has become the coronavirus epicenter of the country.

Ronald himself was encouraging people to go to large gatherings …

Let’s fight the disease by sending people to get a disease.

Brilliant.

Trending

Here is he again:

No reason to panic.

But you know, it’s Trump’s fault unemployment is over 3 million.

So very, very rekt.

***

Related:

HA! Only President Trump could suddenly make Lefties YUGE fans of States’ rights (screenshot)

OUCH! Glenn Greenwald DROPS Mother Jones with their own story for claiming conservatives didn’t take COVID-19 seriously

Funny because it’s probably TRUE: The Babylon Bee knows why Nancy Pelosi REALLY keeps delaying Coronavirus Stimulus

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusRonald KlainTrumpunemployment