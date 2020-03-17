We’re seeing a lot of extreme measures being taken by state and local governments around the coronavirus but California, especially San Francisco, is REALLY jumping the shark.

Yup, we were shocked as well. TOTALLY shocked.

Heh.

Anyway, this thread from San Francisco resident and business owner Harmeet K. Dhillon is spectacularly spot-on:

What about the homeless? How can they ‘stay home’?

HOOBoy.

Trending

She’s right you know.

‘Forgive me if I don’t fall right into line with the fascism …’

Damn.

We’re seeing lots and lots of ‘liberal’ leaders using this situation for their own liberal agendas.

Yup.

Oof.

-keep reading-

Thanks, but no thanks.

But she said it far better.

***

Related:

‘Bigger than red vs blue’: @redsteeze SHREDS media for helping China blame U.S. for coronavirus because they hate Trump

‘You people are SO vile’: James Woods takes Matt McDermott to the SHED for gloating over hard-working Americans suffering

About that whole ‘social distancing’ thing … Katie Hill says she ‘almost certainly’ has coronavirus and we can’t EVEN

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CAcoronavirusHarmeet K. DhillonNewsomsan franciscoTrump