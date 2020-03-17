This woman.
Seriously, is it our imagination or does Katie Hill seem super desperate to remain relevant? So desperate in fact that she claims she ‘almost certainly’ has the coronavirus. She’s not saying she’s been tested or anything along those lines, no no, she just says her doctor thinks she might have it.
Katie Hill Claims She ‘Almost Certainly’ Has Coronavirus https://t.co/FZeNuTEKo0
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 17, 2020
From the Daily Caller:
“I have had a dry cough, shortness of breath, & a fever since Saturday,” Hill wrote in a tweet on Monday. “My dad found out Saturday afternoon that he’d spent a lot of time with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. I was exposed to my dad, but I could have been way before that too… we will never know.”
However, Hill says she will not be tested unless she is “hospitalized” because she did not come in direct contact with the individual who had the virus.
“I’m lucky. I’m young. I probably won’t get too sick, & I can hang out in my apartment for two weeks. But my doctor told me yes, you almost certainly have it but nothing to do except quarantine myself & if it gets worse, like I literally CANNOT BREATHE, go to the hospital.”
Here a throuple, there a throuple.
Katie must want to extend her 15 minutes. We’re not sure this is the best way to do that though.
@jenvanlaar Whoa
— Becca Lower (@BeccaJLower) March 17, 2020
Right?
Did she get it from her husband, girlfriend or boyfriend?
— Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) March 17, 2020
So many choices.
Does it itch?
— scott coleman 🍄 (@bandphan) March 17, 2020
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
It always happens in threes.
— StanleyFosha (@stanleyfosha) March 17, 2020
We see what he did here.
That’s probably not all.
— Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) March 17, 2020
YOU CAN CATCH THE CORONA BY BRUSHING HAIR?!?!
WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE!!!!!!!!!!!°
— Redcloak the Unruly (@BrewingAle) March 17, 2020
RUN FOR YOUR LIIIIIIIIIVES.
Does she even know who the father and/or mother is?
— Wuhan O’Houlihan (@Earnest_T_Bass) March 17, 2020
*dead*
What is the first step in preventing Coronavirus? pic.twitter.com/WHLWeOTRyt
— Cool Hand Luke (@for_luther) March 17, 2020
Now THERE ya’ go.
***
Related:
‘You don’t care about TRUTH’: Conservative woman RIPS the Left and media in thread about Trump’s actual coronavirus response
‘We’re taking it BACK’: James Woods unloads on Bernie Sanders about who REALLY owns the power in this country and damn
Numbers don’t LIE: Brit Hume dumps another fact-filled glass of ice water on media pushing coronavirus hysteria