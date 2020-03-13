This …
This is crazy.
We have watched a LOT of interviews go down on CNN and Fox News (and even MSNBC!) but this eruption between Dan Bongino and Geraldo Rivera was SOMETHING ELSE.
HOOboy.
Watch.
.@GeraldoRivera: "You're lucky you're not in front of me, big guy."@dbongino: "Really? I'd strongly suggest you rethink that approach." pic.twitter.com/mglFoq7P5I
— Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) March 13, 2020
‘Might wanna rethink that, Geraldo.’
Yeah, we’re pretty sure we wouldn’t want to confront Bongino verbally or physically.
I’d pay to see it.
— Ron McKinney (@macsmarts) March 13, 2020
As long as Geraldo keeps on his shirt.
Otherwise PASS.
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 13, 2020
Since all of our sports are gone I'd pay good money to see Bongino v Rivera in a cage match
— Rob Arno (@rob_arno) March 13, 2020
Good point.
That would be like watching Mike Tyson fight one of the characters from The Big Bang Theory 😂
— Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) March 13, 2020
Best. Visual. Ever.
Geraldo has a case of the Biden. 🤣 Wants to fight people too when he's mad.
— Rachel 🇺🇸🙏 (@racheld48040847) March 13, 2020
Take that, you lying pony-faced soldier!
@GeraldoRivera once again touting BS and then threats of violence when he runs out of facts to backup his BS.
— magalopes (@mlwelch31) March 13, 2020
Geraldo attacks Dan pic.twitter.com/k5TCX4MomO
— Text Trump to 88022 ✝️🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) March 13, 2020
Annnd we’re dead.
But don’t worry, it wasn’t the coronavirus.
Geraldo released the virus when he opened Al Capone's vault.
— Donna (@BettyRage2) March 13, 2020
Dammit, we knew it.
***
Related:
‘I didn’t vote for him but you should STFU’: Rick Wilson out-douchebags himself claiming Trump supporters deserve a ‘day of reckoning’
FAKER than fake news: Seth Abramson gives Alex Jones a run for his ‘it’s turning the frogs gay’ MONEY in Trump/coronavirus thread
Really, dude?! Matt Yglesias compares coronavirus to Trump’s ‘1 big crisis Hurricane Maria’ and leaves out YUGE part of the story