This is crazy.

We have watched a LOT of interviews go down on CNN and Fox News (and even MSNBC!) but this eruption between Dan Bongino and Geraldo Rivera was SOMETHING ELSE.

HOOboy.

Watch.

.@GeraldoRivera: "You're lucky you're not in front of me, big guy."@dbongino: "Really? I'd strongly suggest you rethink that approach." pic.twitter.com/mglFoq7P5I — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) March 13, 2020

‘Might wanna rethink that, Geraldo.’

Yeah, we’re pretty sure we wouldn’t want to confront Bongino verbally or physically.

I’d pay to see it. — Ron McKinney (@macsmarts) March 13, 2020

As long as Geraldo keeps on his shirt.

Otherwise PASS.

Since all of our sports are gone I'd pay good money to see Bongino v Rivera in a cage match — Rob Arno (@rob_arno) March 13, 2020

Good point.

That would be like watching Mike Tyson fight one of the characters from The Big Bang Theory 😂 — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) March 13, 2020

Best. Visual. Ever.

Geraldo has a case of the Biden. 🤣 Wants to fight people too when he's mad. — Rachel 🇺🇸🙏 (@racheld48040847) March 13, 2020

Take that, you lying pony-faced soldier!

@GeraldoRivera once again touting BS and then threats of violence when he runs out of facts to backup his BS. — magalopes (@mlwelch31) March 13, 2020

Geraldo attacks Dan pic.twitter.com/k5TCX4MomO — Text Trump to 88022 ✝️🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) March 13, 2020

Annnd we’re dead.

But don’t worry, it wasn’t the coronavirus.

Geraldo released the virus when he opened Al Capone's vault. — Donna (@BettyRage2) March 13, 2020

Dammit, we knew it.

***

