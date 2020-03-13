It’s hard for us to take Democrats all that seriously about the coronavirus when they are way more interested in dunking on and dragging Trump than they are on actually doing anything to help the country. Trying to sneak abortion funding into the emergency bill? Really Democrats?! REALLY Nancy?

James Woods just torched both her and Biden:

I love these ridiculous clowns who contend they can do better than President Trump. This booze-and-Botox besotted old bag can’t manage her dentures, much less a pandemic. Between her and Biden, they can barely manage to put a coherent sentence together. pic.twitter.com/Ze2mvKpoRp — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 12, 2020

When he’s right, he’s right.

And he’s definitely right.

What a painful video to watch. We suppose we should just be glad she knew what the thing was she was talking about. Sorta.

What is truly stunning is the fact that the Speaker of the House is third in line of presidential succession. If President Trump and Vice-President Pence were incapacitated, God forbid, Nancy Pelosi would be President of the United States. Something to remember this November btw. https://t.co/FNXVYeNsN1 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 13, 2020

We would say it’s more ‘scary’ than stunning.

But ok.

Technically she’s second in the actual succession, but the Speaker is traditionally regarded third, as people always include the President when listing the succession order. Anyway the fact that Nancy Pelosi is two heartbeats away from ruling the planet is the stuff of nightmares https://t.co/koRu6bOpEi — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 13, 2020

Stuff of nightmares.

There ya’ go.

Look at what she's doing with the bills they are trying to pass for coronavirus relief. She's tacking on all this other stuff for the Democrats pet agendas. And when somebody brings it up and wants to break them out of the bill she calls for a recess of who-knows-how-long — Robert Rosenberger (@KalElin38) March 13, 2020

She’s a Democrat.

That’s what they do.

Imagine Nancy negotiating with the Chinese. That’s really scary. — @AOCBrain (@AOCBrain1) March 13, 2020

Screw the coronavirus, the thought of this makes me stock up on toilet paper!! 😂😂😂 — Denise (@deniseschrupp) March 13, 2020

There ya’ go!

And of course, he dropped a little perspective on the coronavirus:

So far this year more people have died from drunk drivers than #WuhanCoronavirus, yet people are trampling each other to hoard enough toilet paper for the next thirty years. It’s ludicrous. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 12, 2020

Preach, James.

Let’s just hope people are listening.

***

Related:

REPORT: Police allegedly respond to Andrew Gillum meth overdose incident during unconfirmed orgy (social distancing fail?)

Get a GRIP! Brit Hume shares ANOTHER fact-filled thread combatting media-created HYSTERIA around coronavirus

‘Sh*t just got REAL’: Geraldo Rivera tries getting all big and bad with Dan Bongino and WOW it goes SOOO wrong for him (watch)