Another day, another disgusting and repugnant tweet from Rick Wilson. We get it, it’s his bread and butter at this point in his career but c’mon man. This was bad even for him.

I don’t know the day of reckoning, but I suspect the people who sank into their fear of Trump, who defended every outrage, who put him before what they knew was right, and pretended this chaos and corruption was a glorious new age will pay a terrible price. They deserve it. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 12, 2020

Rick hates the way Trump behaves so much that he acts even worse.

Seriously, nothing says you’re conserving conservatism and upholding conservative principles like wishing a day of reckoning on millions of people.

Wow. What a vile human being you are. Again. — Nickarama (@Nickarama1) March 12, 2020

This is an insult to vile human beings everywhere.

It was you who "sank" into your fear of Trump. And judging from your tweets, you're already paying the price. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) March 13, 2020

Rick so badly NEEDS Trump to win again. Whatever will he do if he doesn’t have Trump and his supporters to b*tch about day and night?

Looks very similar.

Is this all you have??? — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) March 12, 2020

Yup.

So….everyone who supported Obama deserved H1N1? I seriously don’t know what happened to you, but wishing harm on others for political differences & hot take clicks is seriously below the person you used to be. Or maybe the mask is just off. https://t.co/3qwW784S2N — Stacey – CPAC Wu Flu Survivor (@ScotsFyre) March 13, 2020

Trump broke him.

That’s what happened to him.

I didn’t vote for him but you should just STFU. — Proud Boomer (@RDSUK) March 12, 2020

When you’re starting to lose the anti-Trump group, Rick?

Maybe put the Twitter down for a little bit, see if you can find your soul.

