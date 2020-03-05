How do you say â€˜goodbyeâ€™ in Cherokee? Would someone ask Elizabeth Warren?

BREAKING: Elizabeth Warren Out. Media Can't Admit Her Campaign Sucked https://t.co/J4ELHLT4Rn â€” Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) March 5, 2020

Weâ€™ll admit it for them.

Her campaign sucked.

Warren out. â€” ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ ERIC BOLLING ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@ericbolling) March 5, 2020

Buh-bye.

From CNN:

Elizabeth WarrenÂ is dropping out of theÂ presidential race, a source familiar with her plans tells CNN, following another round of disappointing finishes in primary contests across the country on Super Tuesday. The Massachusetts senator, who centered her bid on a promise to wipe out corruption in Washington, is announcing her decision on a staff call Thursday morning. Warrenâ€™s path to the nomination has been narrowing since the first round of voting inÂ Iowa, where she placed third. In subsequent contests inÂ New HampshireÂ andÂ Nevada, she dropped down to fourth. InÂ South Carolina, she came in a distant fifth.

She stayed in just long enough to hurt Bernie on Super Tuesday.

*adjusts tinfoil*

***

