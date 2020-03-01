Lisa Page doesn’t like Trump bringing up her unprofessional and inappropriate texts with Peter Strzok.

Maybe don’t text inappropriate and disgusting things to a married man while working for the government, Lisa.

Just sayin’.

More than three years later, long after his election victory, Donald Trump is still obsessed with two officials who did their jobs while personally not liking him. They are still the stars of Trump rallies, where the president performs their exchanges, grotesquely. https://t.co/6E76hpKi9N — Lisa Page (@NatSecLisa) March 1, 2020

Perhaps if the texts weren’t so grotesque in nature he wouldn’t be able to perform them in such a way. Please, she acts like her job was actually trying to interfere with a campaign … it was about more than just not liking him.

And she knows it.

Guess how this tweet went over.

You are a cheater and a liar. Trump seems to find your performance in your job worth noting, because it was grossly incompetent and politically partisan. — Ginny (@ginkates) March 1, 2020

You are a criminal. — Momster Mel (@melly_stone) March 1, 2020

Not seeing a whole lot of sympathy for her.

We’ve all seen your texts you treasonous hag. Go away. — Max Peters (@TikiMaximus) March 1, 2020

Girl please. We’ve seen the text messages. — Lisa (@Dallas_TXGirl) March 1, 2020

Her service got her fired. — PFS (@pfs26) March 1, 2020

The agents cheating on their spouses… very honest, trustworthy, people. — Slappy McPrivilege (@mc_privilege) March 1, 2020

Side note, this guy’s name ‘Slappy McPrivilege’ is hilarious.

Insurance policy — BV (@vt2tamu) March 1, 2020

And you’re desperate for attention I see. — CJ (@CJ_253) March 1, 2020

Lmao but is he wrong though? — Harold Castañeda (@Q_ArmyRises) March 1, 2020

Nope.

Sorry Lisa, truth hurts.

***

