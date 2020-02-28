Brit Hume just always seems know the right things to say and when to say them. Perhaps spending decades covering the news (real news, not the fake stuff) actually means something when you’re a journalist.

Who knew?

For example, Brit knows it’s repugnant that Democratic candidates are deliberately spreading false information on the coronavirus for their own political gain:

Is there no issue serious enough that politicians won’t make false claims about it for political benefit? https://t.co/4mBov3MkGE — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 27, 2020

From APNews

MIKE BLOOMBERG: “There’s nobody here to figure out what the hell we should be doing. And he’s defunded — he’s defunded Centers for Disease Control, CDC, so we don’t have the organization we need. This is a very serious thing.” — debate Tuesday night. JOE BIDEN, comparing the Obama-Biden administration with now: “We increased the budget of the CDC. We increased the NIH budget. … He’s wiped all that out. … He cut the funding for the entire effort.” THE FACTS: They’re both wrong to say the agencies have seen their money cut. Bloomberg is repeating the false allegation in a new ad that states the U.S. is unprepared for the virus because of “reckless cuts” to the CDC. Trump’s budgets have proposed cuts to public health, only to be overruled by Congress, where there’s strong bipartisan support for agencies such as the CDC and NIH. Instead, financing has increased.

They probably both know they’re WRONG.

Gross, right?

And sadly know, there doesn’t seem to be a low that is too low for the desperate Dems.

No–they hope to stir panic for votes. — mallen (@mallen2010) February 27, 2020

It also seems like they want the market to crash and the country to suffer so they can blame Trump.

Just sayin’.

I will remember the behavior of the Dems from Kavanaugh through Russia collusion to Impeachment and now to this in November. I will do all I can do to defeat them. They are truly evil. — Ron Mann (@RonMann19) February 27, 2020

It’s the Harry Reid motto: Well, it worked, didn’t it? — R.C. (@Bzboyzmom) February 27, 2020

Nope nothing. Everything to the left is about power. That's why alinksy pays tribute to Lucifer — Evan Sayet (@EvanSayet) February 27, 2020

Dark stuff indeed.

***

