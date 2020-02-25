Hey, we suppose if the schtick worked for Obama it might work for Pete Buttigieg, yes?
No?
Heh.
Watch this … seriously, it’s nuts.
If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then @PeteButtigieg must really be trying butter up @BarackObama. pic.twitter.com/zqcxiccs1i
— John Heilemann (@jheil) February 25, 2020
*adjusts tinfoil*
He got the folded up sleeves, pauses and facial expressions too. Look at them eyebrows raise on cue!
Such great mimicry @PeteButtigieg
— Incremental Change is for the #Privileged Few!!! (@ImaHavinagredei) February 25, 2020
The sequel is trash.
— RAM (Richard Armande Mills) (@RAMRANTS) February 25, 2020
Oof.
Amen. It's been more noticeable as the campaign has progressed.
— RealPolitigal (@realpolitigal) February 25, 2020
he's not even Mayo, he's Miracle Whip
— Rogue WH Snr Advisor (@RogueSNRadvisor) February 25, 2020
There will be no dissing of the Miracle Whip, mister!
Or missie!
Margarine is never as good as butter. 🙄
— Sanho Tree (@SanhoTree) February 25, 2020
And that ‘I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter’ stuff is crap.
— Saint 👑🥁🥁🥁 (@SurreptitiousV6) February 25, 2020
Yowza.
Biden had to drop out in 1988 for plagiarism. Buttegieg needs to do the same. Why does he get a pass?
— DebraNYC (@DebraHendler) February 25, 2020
To be fair, this could just be the way Pete talks and acts … and the things he says could just be unoriginal like what most Democrats spew.
As someone who covered his statewide race for treasurer, before there was a President Obama, I can vouch that his style is essentially the same.
— Mary Beth Schneider (@marybschneider) February 25, 2020
I should have said unchanged. I don’t think he’s imitating. And certainly a low-temp style is not exclusive to Obama.
— Mary Beth Schneider (@marybschneider) February 25, 2020
But still, it’s awfully close just to be a coincidence.
Pete originally impressed me.
Then came the "need for Midwest Values" crap.
Then the fact that he was clearly copying Obama's speech cadence like a "songwriter" who just copies Top-10 formulas.
I didn't realize he was copying the WORDS too.
He becomes less genuine by the day.
— Bryan Navarro (@gwooker) February 25, 2020
Does that make him RE-Pete?
Ok, bad joke … they can’t all be winners, folks.
***
