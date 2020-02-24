Someone needs to explain to Jennifer Rubin how gross and racist her tweet about Biden announcing a woman of color as his running mate as a means to add ‘pizzazz’ to his campaign is.

You add pizzazz to an outfit with a scarf or some other accessory.

You don’t add a human being, especially a woman of color, to a campaign to make it more exciting. To add PIZZAZZ.

Tacky, Jenn.

Biden needs to keep hitting at Sanders, but he should also consider announcing an exciting running mate, possibly a woman of color. Stacey Abrams orK Harris would add pizzazz and offer the hope of a female AA president in 2024. https://t.co/i2EMwoYlWj — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 23, 2020

Jennifer, WOC are not an ‘accessory.’

So black women are just political props to make a candidate look good? Wow. Wow. Wow. — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) February 23, 2020

Wow wow wow, indeed.

To add pizazz! lol — MLH ♥️ (@just_mindy) February 23, 2020

You mean like a….what's the word I'm looking for here?

Anybody?

Token – that's the word!

Joe should get himself a token black woman?

Is that what you're saying?

Because it sure sounds like that's what you're saying. — Sheik Yerbouti (@YerboutiSheik) February 24, 2020

Tokenism is racism, Jen. Looking to parade a WOC around for 'pizzazz points' is pretty gross. You're such a lefty — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) February 23, 2020

"Biden needs to add a little spice to his campaign! Perhaps he should pick a black woman, good optics!" – actual syndicated columnist in a mainstream publication — Dope Tugging Knobs 4 Pete (@LizardRumsfeld) February 23, 2020

Crazy, right?

My sides…. Seriously, thank you for this hilarious tweet. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 23, 2020

.How is it possible to be so cliché-ridden? Have you ever had an original thought, an ounce of wit? — Roger Simon (@rogerlsimon) February 23, 2020

So instead of people who can do a job, you hire them because of skin color….now that’s racist — Space Woman Spiff 👩🏻‍🚀 (@BellaPelosi) February 23, 2020

He could also pull out a bottle of hot sauce from his inner jacket pocket. Or he could full Northam, and start wearing blackface. That seems to excite the Democratic base. — Coalcracker (@CrackingCoal) February 23, 2020

Remember how Hillary would change her accent as she traveled the country? ‘I ain’t in no ways TIIIIARED.’

Stacey would have to give up her Governorship 😂 — Wendy Darling (@sludgediva) February 23, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA

Crazy that you talk about people of color the same way that you’d talk about a shiny new necklace — ռօɮօɖʏ (@8BitSocialist) February 23, 2020

It’s what liberals do.

***

