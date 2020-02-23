Oh look, Susan Sarandon is pushing more division in her party again. Hey, thanks lady.

Remember when she pulled this same socialist crap back in 2016 when she refused to support Hillary Clinton? Her target this time around, however, isn’t Bernie Sanders’ opponent (he may well have it wrapped up). Nope, it’s Nancy Pelosi.

Grab your popcorn.

He’s not a progressive.

He’s a socialist.

Fixed it for her.

As you can imagine, this went over not so great … lol

Trending

Are you grinning as much as we are watching these folks tear one another apart? Socialists arguing with Lefties and progressives sort of fighting with everyone.

And it all helps Trump.

Thanks Susan!

***

Related:

Never Trump hardest hit: AG blasts ‘schmucks who spent years saying they will support any Dem’ in straight-up FIRE thread

Backfire of the YEAR! Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s claim of ‘tearing up’ at the thought of President Bernie has OTHERS in tears (of laughter)

‘You BETCHA!’ James Woods shows CNN’s Keith Boykin NO mercy for whining about Sotomayor and an end to the progressive agenda

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie SandersNancy PelosiSusan SarandonTrump