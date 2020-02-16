You’d think Joe Biden would know better than to try and tell any American what they do and don’t need, let alone a bunch of Conservatives and gun rights advocates … but nope.

No one needs an AR-15. Period. We have to get these weapons of war out of our communities. — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) February 15, 2020

Would someone tell Creepy Uncle Joe that an AR-15 isn’t a weapon of war? Thanks.

No one “needs” $83,000 a month for a no-show job in a foreign country either, but your son took the gig anyway. https://t.co/ChNigd68UR — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) February 16, 2020

$83,000 a month for being Biden’s son … must be nice.

Good thing you don't get to decide what I need. Only I get to decide that. pic.twitter.com/jTSl167cjj — Tactical-reviews.com®️🗸 (@Tactical_review) February 16, 2020

Damn right.

Nope you don't need any of that, I demand you voluntarily turn in all those weapons to me. Where I will make sure they are kept safe. — Naked_Roshambo_with_an_AK47 (@naked_an) February 16, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA

How many people were killed by rifles (of any kind) in 2018? 297 How many people were killed by knives? 1,515 Blunt objects? 443 Being punched/kicked? 672 No more knives or hammers. We should also ban hands and feet. Get them out of our communities!https://t.co/TIO0Z811fZ — Leonydus Johnson (@LeonydusJohnson) February 16, 2020

Don't need you telling me what I need or don't need. — Text Trump to 88022 ✝️🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) February 16, 2020

MALARKEY!

Joe, sweetie, I have actually been to war. Not once did I ever carry and AR into the theatre of Combt. I am pretty sure no one else has ever. This right here is why you will never be president Cornpop couldn’t be reached for comment — Space Woman Spiff 👩🏻‍🚀 (@BellaPelosi) February 16, 2020

If a politician says you don't need a gun, it's time to buy a gun. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) February 16, 2020

Sorry, not sorry.

AR-15 is not a weapon of war. And even if it was, weapons of war were the original intent of the second amendment.

The second amendment ensures that the government cannot abridge the other enumerated rights. The only limited rights the government has are the ones we give it. pic.twitter.com/wSLuMACcsn — The Doctor (@TennantRob) February 16, 2020

They aren't weapons of war yet. pic.twitter.com/0EmTVovaKF — Joel (@Jamisen) February 16, 2020

Eep.

It’s time to retire, Joe. — LAJenn 🎀 (@thisLAJenn) February 15, 2020

How many ignorant Democrats are there? Too freaking many An AR15 is NOT a weapon of war. AR stands for ArmaLite Rifle — the maker. AND, it’s one pull of the trigger per shot. It’s not automatic rifle. Those are illegal. #WalkAwayFromDemocrats — Freedom from Deep State – TEXT TRUMP 88022 (@CalFreedomMom) February 15, 2020

Since you think our military uses the typical AR15 that I even own, it’s more proof of WHY you should never be President.

PS: “AR” does not stand for “assault rifle.” 🤦‍♀️ — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) February 16, 2020

Oh look. Government telling me what I don’t need to defend myself. That’s always worked out well for society. 🙄 — Freedom Recon (@FreedomRecon) February 15, 2020

We need AR-15s specifically because politicians tell you "no one needs" them. — Benedict Gomez (@BenedictGomez) February 15, 2020

Go ask the Venezuelians eating their dogs if they would prefer a 5 round or 30 round mag when trying to get their freedom. — Res Nullius (@Cor1613) February 15, 2020

No one needs a presidential candidate who doesn’t know what state he’s in at any given time. Period. We have to get these clueless career politicians out of our communities. — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) February 16, 2020

THERE it is.

