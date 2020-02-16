Remember when Pete Buttigieg kept pretending VP Pence was somehow against him because he’s gay and made grandiose statements about how he’d fight no matter what? Pence never said an unkind word to or about Pete, but that didn’t stop him from playing his ‘gay card’ for votes.

So we’re really not surprised he’s still playing that card …

Buttigieg on homophobic attacks: "I'm not going to be lectured on family values from the likes of Rush Limbaugh or anybody who supports Trump as the moral & political leader of the US … I'm saddened for what the GOP has become if they embrace that kind of homophobic rhetoric." pic.twitter.com/sXFHOnlXYm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 16, 2020

WHAT homophobic attacks?

Pete … give us a break.

So Pete forgot Trump is the 1st President to endorse gay marriage on Day 1. Or that he has ordered an initiative to decriminalize homosexuality globally. You know, to end people being killed for it. God forbid Rush support a POTUS like that. 🙄 https://t.co/aVNL9AnY3Q — Stacey – AKA The Liberty Gypsy (@ScotsFyre) February 16, 2020

Oooh, that’s right. Trump has also been trying to decriminalize homosexuality around the globe … but you know, he and the GOP are totally homophobic.

Its impossible to ever take you seriously. — scott coleman 🍄 (@bandphan) February 16, 2020

Aaron or Pete?

Both.

Pete Buttigieg: "I love my husband, I am faithful to my husband. On stage, we usually just go for a hug, but I love him very much. And I am not going to take lectures on family values from the likes of Rush Limbaugh" #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/KmZlGBxZ7q — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 16, 2020

He’s such a victim.

***

