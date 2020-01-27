Mitt Romney is just such a disappointment.

And truly, it pains this editor on a personal level to say that considering how hard she campaigned for him in 2012. We get it, he has personal issues with Trump, but if he’s only pushing to call witnesses to appease the Left (and hurt Trump) that’s just so shady.

Senator Kelly Loeffler called him out on Twitter:

After 2 weeks, it’s clear that Democrats have no case for impeachment. Sadly, my colleague @SenatorRomney wants to appease the left by calling witnesses who will slander the @realDonaldTrump during their 15 minutes of fame. The circus is over. It’s time to move on! #gapol — Senator Kelly Loeffler (@SenatorLoeffler) January 27, 2020

Time to move on.

We’ve been hearing nothing but ‘impeach’ from the Left since even before Trump took office so we agree … the circus is over. Time to move on. House Democrats put together the weakest impeachment in history, quit wasting time and money on it.

Really poor timing on your part. Desperate moves to secure retweets by POTUS may seem prudent to you now, but the documentation of your effort to abet and enable an amoral man will not be a good look when you need that job at a new Amazon warehouse. — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) January 27, 2020

Howie is a chamer, eh? Being honest about this sham of impeachment is abetting and enabling an amoral man? Raise your hand if you’re sick and tired of these sanctimonious virtue-signalers.

Yeah, cause this totally doesn't look like a made up, set up-to sell books — Grumpygrump (@Daveea321) January 27, 2020

Best marketing EVER. Let’s hear it for capitalism.

A Clinton fan dares to lecture others about enabling an "amoral" person pic.twitter.com/1tjMWnkjMb — Beyond My Purview ¯_(ツ)_/¯ 🍸 (@OverpaidA) January 27, 2020

Word.

Thank you Senator! Glad to have you on the Georgia team. It is going to be endless media "bombshells" that will result in asks for an endless string of witnesses. If @SenatorRomney wants to hear from Ambassador Bolton he should just give him a call. — Stacey – A.K.A The Liberty Gypsy (@ScotsFyre) January 27, 2020

All day THIS.^

Romney is a failure and still mad he was rejected by the people. This is all about him. — Airborne Heel (@abnheel) January 27, 2020

And that. ^

Following you now!!! — Text Trump to 88022 ✝️🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) January 27, 2020

I live in Cobb county. I wasn’t happy with your selection to fill the seat. But I like this tweet and have an open mind. — DBM (@DBM69) January 27, 2020

Mitt Romney is a RINO like McCain was. Do not let this traitor CORRUPT the rule of Law by entertaining this sham impeachment and the Dems demands. If you do, no President will ever be free of sham impeachments in the future. — ProgressiveKitty (@ProgressiveKtty) January 27, 2020

You've been in the Senate for like 3 weeks and you're already ready to move on? — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) January 27, 2020

Yes.

And she’s right.

We’re all ready to move on, except of course those who still think Trump will actually be removed and Hillary Clinton will magically become president.

Now we know why Democrats did NOT subpoena Bolton. Doing so would have ruined their “surprise.” Any GOP Senator who falls for it needs to be voted out. @SenatorRomney — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) January 27, 2020

Ding ding ding.

