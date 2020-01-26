So we’re no astronaut but we watched Apollo 11 the other night and we’re pretty sure we can land on the moon now.

Yup.

Hey man, apparently watching a TV show can make you an expert on something so surely a movie does the same. Ask self-proclaimed ‘Planned Parenthood champion’, Elizabeth Thorp:

So I’m no lawyer but I watch Law & Order and I’m confused how one could have a trial without documents or witnesses? #TrumpsRemovalTrial https://t.co/QUTwW5dD6Z — Elizabeth Thorp (@ElizabethEThorp) January 21, 2020

We watched The People’s Court and now we’re experts on impeachment too.

CASE DISMISSED.

OMG. "I watched The Good Doctor the other night and now I understand surgery." https://t.co/Qy2mFUVZOa — Nick Searcy, REVERED LEADER & FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) January 25, 2020

Dude, totally.

I watched Top Gun last night and I want a F 14 Tomcat. — TommyHour🇺🇸 (@thomashourigan1) January 25, 2020

Danger Zone baby!

I’ve watched Justified start to finish at least 5 times. I am certainly qualified to be a marshal now. — Jon (@faroutmadman) January 25, 2020

I watched Star Trek and now we’re building a warp drive in the back yard. — John Nichols (@JohnGradyNicho2) January 25, 2020

That’s nothing. I watched the Democratic debate the other night and now I’m a multi millionaire with three homes, a guaranteed pension, and the best healthcare taxpayers can buy. — Hot Mess Express (@Anschutz2012) January 25, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

"I watched an episode of Matlock in a bar last night. The sound was off, but I think I got the gist of it."@ElizabethEThorp — The World's Foremost Authority (@RayShowRatio) January 26, 2020

I watched MacGyver and I can build a radio with a gum wrapper and used conduit. — Gordo (@treadedupon) January 25, 2020

I watched Charlie Sheen in Navy Seals the other night and now I totally understand how to be a Seal — Brad (@Brad39727504) January 25, 2020

I watched the figure skating championships and can now do a double axle-double toe loop-triple salchow combination ! — DeniseVB (@blogho) January 26, 2020

I watched The Hunt For Red October and i will now steal a Russian nuclear submarine this Spring. — Tax Break and Net Neutrality Survivor (@RomanGriffen) January 26, 2020

I’ve watched The Crown and am ready to take over for Meghan. — Deirdre Landolt (@DeirdreLandolt) January 26, 2020

Watching Thor right now…I’m in the market for a badass hammer! — Dave DeYoung (@DeYoungDave) January 26, 2020

I watched Dukes of Hazard and I could never get my car to jump that river. — Sir Freedomzealot III (@AmerLastStand) January 26, 2020

Bummer.

That’s nothing, I watched The Good Witch and now I can fly. — ocnam (@ocnamc) January 26, 2020

Holy s**t!

This person wins.

I learned all my High School experiences from High School Musical. Strangely, though, every time I break into song, people keep beating me up and putting my head into a toilet. — I'm To Blame (@im2blame4) January 25, 2020

I watched The General last night and now I can direct and star in a Buster Keaton silent film. — Danm66 (@slodude66) January 26, 2020

I watched Doctor Who last week and now I understand theoretical quantum physics — Agaposopher (@Agaposopher) January 25, 2020

Dude, whoa.

But..she DID spend the night at a Holiday Inn Express. So…. — J.P. 🇮🇪 🇺🇸 (@1967oldman) January 25, 2020

Awww, so that’s what really happened.

Sounds legit now.

Heh.

***

