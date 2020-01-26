David Axelrod is kidding, right?

I’ve heard some Rs say they find @RepAdamSchiff “irritating.” I suspect it is because he has made the case so powerfully. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) January 25, 2020

All we can assume is that either David hasn’t been watching the Barny Fyfe wannabe babble on for hours and hours this past week OR he is pandering to his uninformed base trying to pretend that Schiff somehow made the House’s case.

Which if he did they wouldn’t be whining about the Senate not calling witnesses … but we digress.

Dude, Republicans think he’s irritating because he is.

‘Nuff said.

LMFAO No, he hasn't he's made mistakes that a rookie prosecutor would never make. — Christopher D (@BeJamesMadison1) January 25, 2020

If he’s the best Democrats had to make their case they were in trouble from the get-go.

Since #Schiff didn’t even come close to making his case, guess, as an amoral Leftist, you see your job as being to pretend like he did. — John Betts (@JohnFromCranber) January 25, 2020

They’re going to try really hard to pretend Schiff was brilliant and that Senate Republicans are just too biased to be fair even though anyone who watched this entire mess knows Schiff For Brains and the rest of the impeachment squad have failed, failed, and failed some more.

I suspect it's because he is a lying hyperbolic hack! — Joseph B. Cioe, Jr. (@JosephBCioeJr) January 25, 2020

That. ^

No, I’m Pretty sure it’s because he is actually annoying — Space Woman Spiff 👩🏻‍🚀 (@BellaPelosi) January 26, 2020

No, he’s beyond irritating. Are you guys still going to claim him when all of this blows up in your face in November? I suspect not. — Buzz Patterson for Congress (@BuzzPatterson) January 26, 2020

November will be very, very interesting.

Nope. It’s because he’s a lying d-bag whose eyes big out like an alien every time he’s lying. — Horn_of_Zeese (@MikeMegisis) January 26, 2020

No wonder his eyes are bugged out all of the time.

Nah. It's because he is a preening stooge. — Lisa B. (@politeracy) January 26, 2020

Oh. — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 26, 2020

LOL, you go with that. — Adso of Melk (@PalimpsestMan) January 26, 2020

Yeah, Dave, go with that.

