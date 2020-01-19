If you want to know how silly the Women’s March has really become, look no further than this video from Mona Eltahawy who for whatever reason thought recording some video of herself flipping the camera off and saying ‘eff this and eff that’ was super impactful or powerful.

And really, all it did was make people laugh.

There are only so many angry feminists with brightly colored hair, horn-rimmed glasses, in cooky colored scarves and coats babbling about the patriarchy that people will pay attention to.

She tried (make sure you have ear buds/headphones available if you’re listening to this crazy in public):

My message from in front of the White House 🎥 @rerutled pic.twitter.com/T3PxBelaZH — Mona Eltahawy (@monaeltahawy) January 18, 2020

So moving.

So powerful.

So stupid.

That she thought this was worth recording and tweeting says so much about her and it ain’t good.

There a few things more generic now than danger hair, granny glasses and ceremonial outrage. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) January 18, 2020

She’s such a rebel and a free thinker she looks and acts just like every other rebellious free thinker. — Jon (@faroutmadman) January 19, 2020

My response to you: pic.twitter.com/LWmoIbLgAp — Diane B (@dmb1031) January 19, 2020

Who sees this and says "yes, I'd rather the fate of my country & family be in her hands"? — Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) January 19, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA

Right? Whoa, she seems totally sane, we should absolutely listen to her when it comes to matters of the country.

Old man yelling at clouds has got nothin’ on this broad.

I can’t imagine having this much hate inside me — Great and Unmatched Sconnie (@Sjanderson86) January 18, 2020

Cat ladies of the world unite!

Related:

They got NOTHIN’: Dems argument to remove Trump in impeachment brief SO lame Byron York takes it apart in just 6 tweets

#WalkAway: 19-year-old ‘Lala’ from Albuquerque, NM tells her story of turning from anti-Trump to Trump supporter in EPIC thread

‘Show us on the doll where the orange man hurt you’: Seth Abramson’s legal take on articles of impeachment is all FAIL