VIP
CA State Sen. Scott Wiener Joins Elementary School Students in Anti-Ice Walkout
CBS News: As Pathways to Freedom Narrow, More Detainees Are Voluntarily Leaving the...
Riedl's SAVE Act Meltdown: Women Must 'Update' Birth Certs? Real Women Know That's...
Van Der Beek Dies of Cancer — and the Left Can't Resist Turning...
Sen. Ed Markey Demands ICE Immediately Release Irish Illegal Alien and Wanted Drug...
ABC News' David Muir Reports Trump Has Abandoned the Power to 'Regulate Climate'...
Pete Hegseth Says Judge's Order That Mark Kelly's Rank Can't Be Docked Will...
Canadian Journo Says Trump Must Be Impeached After Canadian Dies in ICE Custody
WATCH: Transgender Student Wrestler Allegedly Sexually Assaults a Girl During a Match (LAW...
Judge Jeb Boasberg Orders Administration to Facilitate Return of 'Venezuelan Migrants'
VIP
Farewell to a Rare Voice: John Ekdahl, Who Balanced Twitter Takes With True...
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Laughably Insists Her ‘News’ Network Is Fair, Accurate, and Not...
Keith Ellison Says ‘It Depends’ Whether an Illegal Immigrant Should Be Deported
Daily Mail US: Trump SURRENDERS in Minneapolis

CNN Buries the Lede Again: This Resignation Story Is No Different

RickRobinson
RickRobinson | 3:00 AM on February 13, 2026
Townhall Media

CNN is world-renowned for burying the lede in its reporting. Between that and the fact that NO ONE is watching, they might as well rebrand to The Cemetery News Network.

Advertisement

The lede in this story might be somewhere near Atlantis.

Well, as Elon says, X is the media now, and you have proven it again with plenty of receipts! 

Could this be why the Left sat on the Epstein files so long?

Recommended

CBS News: As Pathways to Freedom Narrow, More Detainees Are Voluntarily Leaving the Country
Brett T.
Advertisement

Yeah, they don't want you thinking about that, not at all. 

Regardless of political loyalties, the intense polarization surrounding Donald Trump has shaped much of today's media environment. Yet one issue should transcend partisan divides: the need for full transparency regarding Jeffrey Epstein and his network.

After years of delay, lost records, and unanswered questions, some of the most critical evidence may be gone forever. We may never know 'the rest of the story' to borrow Paul Harvey's phrase.

Even so, the fundamental principle remains clear: any individual implicated in criminal wrongdoing must be held accountable. The media's responsibility is not advocacy, but truth-seeking.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.


Tags:

BARACK OBAMA CNN JEFFREY EPSTEIN MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CBS News: As Pathways to Freedom Narrow, More Detainees Are Voluntarily Leaving the Country
Brett T.
WATCH: Transgender Student Wrestler Allegedly Sexually Assaults a Girl During a Match (LAWSPLAINING)
Aaron Walker
Van Der Beek Dies of Cancer — and the Left Can't Resist Turning His Death Into a Political Purity Check
justmindy
BRUTAL Open Letter to Hakeem Jeffries About His Epstein Connections and More a DAMNING (EPIC) Must-READ
Sam J.
Daily Mail US: Trump SURRENDERS in Minneapolis
Brett T.
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Laughably Insists Her ‘News’ Network Is Fair, Accurate, and Not Out to Get Trump
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA