CNN is world-renowned for burying the lede in its reporting. Between that and the fact that NO ONE is watching, they might as well rebrand to The Cemetery News Network.

Kathy Ruemmler is resigning as chief legal officer at Goldman Sachs amid increased scrutiny of her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. https://t.co/NuFPN3jan5 pic.twitter.com/NKTXTiOHWy — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) February 13, 2026

The lede in this story might be somewhere near Atlantis.

Love that you're downplaying the most newsworthy thing about her -- she was Obama's White House counsel. Cuz that's what news organizations do. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 13, 2026

Weird how you left out that she was Obama's legal counsel. — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) February 13, 2026

Obama’s White House counsel. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 13, 2026

Kathy Ruemmler was Obama's White House counsel. — StewMama- Radically Moderate (@StewMama71) February 13, 2026

Well, as Elon says, X is the media now, and you have proven it again with plenty of receipts!

“top Goldman Sachs lawyer”

Anything else? pic.twitter.com/Ep7pbWmLr6 — Joey Postlewaite (@JoeyPostlewaite) February 13, 2026

Say Obama, come on just one time put the truth in your headline. pic.twitter.com/wjGalyVnPS — JennJustPlayTheGame (@JennPlayTheGame) February 13, 2026

Could this be why the Left sat on the Epstein files so long?

I guess we know why Obama sat on this and did nothing for 8 years. — SloaneRanger (@SloaneRanger10) February 13, 2026

Yeah, they don't want you thinking about that, not at all.

Crazy to think she went from White House Counsel to this. It really shows how deep Epstein's network went into the D.C. and Wall Street elite. — Norie D. ✨ (@iamnoried) February 13, 2026

Regardless of political loyalties, the intense polarization surrounding Donald Trump has shaped much of today's media environment. Yet one issue should transcend partisan divides: the need for full transparency regarding Jeffrey Epstein and his network.

After years of delay, lost records, and unanswered questions, some of the most critical evidence may be gone forever. We may never know 'the rest of the story' to borrow Paul Harvey's phrase.

Even so, the fundamental principle remains clear: any individual implicated in criminal wrongdoing must be held accountable. The media's responsibility is not advocacy, but truth-seeking.

