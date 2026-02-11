VIP
Report: CNN Has Lost Nearly Two-Thirds of Its Viewership Since 2016

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on February 11, 2026
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Brian Stelter is CNN's senior media correspondent, so this is his beat, right? Why didn't he just tell us himself that CNN's viewership is dropping like a rock? Instead, we have to find it out from The Daily Mail.

Alex Hammer reports for The Daily Mail:

CNN has lost nearly two-thirds of its primetime viewers over the past decade, figures show.

The decrease, from roughly 1.3 million in 2016 to 553,000 now, is fueling rumors of a possible network sale - something CNN's up-for-grabs parent company has vehemently denied.

The results recorded this month by Nielsen are actually an improvement from January, when stars like Jake Tapper, Anderson Cooper, Erin Burnett, and Kaitlan Collins only secured 488,000 sets of eyes.

Nick Shirley's expose on empty Somali daycares in Minneapolis racked up around 140 million views on X alone. People will watch real journalism.

We could give CNN some advice on how to win some of those eyes back, but 1) they wouldn't take it, and 2) it's too late. 

Tapper kept up the moderate facade for quite a while before it broke.

NewsNight is so bad that they even brought on MSNBC reject and conspiracy theorist Joy Reid as a panelist and let her talk.

How many years has it been since CNN could be considered a straight news network? Decades.

