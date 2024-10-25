Philly McDonald's That Hosted Trump Hires Armed Guards to Protect It From Joyful...
Keith Olbermann Having Kittens Over Anderson Cooper and the CNN Town Hall Best Thing on X Today

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  5:00 PM on October 25, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

This writer has been saying this for the last couple of weeks: Do not pay attention to the polls, but do pay attention to the demeanor of the campaigns and their surrogates. The Trump/Vance ticket is having genuine fun and relating to voters in a way the Kommie-Llama couldn't dream of.

Her surrogates and supporters are starting to feel the strain, too. Decision day is eleven days away, and the past ten days have not been great for Harris/Walz. If you aren't sure, look no further than Overbite sniping at Anderson Cooper.

This man's claim that anyone else is a failed experiment is laughable. But it gets worse here. In case you missed it, he is calling for Elon Musk to be jailed. 

* Flag on the play* premature celebration. While this writer agrees that momentum has shifted, let's not get comfortable or complacent. We have to fight like we're 20 points down and vote accordingly. This isn't pointed at MH here, either, but to everyone. 

Mike, Overbite isn't a failed journalist. He's been nominated as the nation's best political podcast and everything

Meme checkpoint reached, hand it over.

Bahahaha!

Will their last-minute gamble and swap out pay off? Has the right overcome the margin for the Left's love of creative balloting? Only time will tell. They sold themselves as the party of joy but from the outside looking in, only one campaign seems to be having genuine fun and offering genuine solutions.  

We have eleven days, dear reader. If you haven't voted yet, please do. If you have and you can help others, make sure your neighbors vote, too. If we do not do everything we can to turn the tide, there is a good chance that someday, voices like  Overbite's here may soon be the only ones you are allowed to hear.

Tags: ANDERSON COOPER KEITH OLBERMANN HARRIS 2024 ELECTION

