Donald Trump Takes to X After Yet Another Indictment

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  12:00 AM on August 29, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

We reported yesterday that Jack Smith has filed yet another indictment against Former President Donald Trump. Here, you see Trump himself responding on X.

The irony of a special prosecutor filing a second indictment on election interference in the middle of an election is not lost on his supporters, though. 

There seems to be a consensus among many as to why the Left is trying so hard to bring down a duly nominated political opponent. 

Again, we seem to have a consensus. The irony for this writer is that the Left knows it, too; they don't care because the ends justify the means. 

It seems that no matter what they throw at him, he won't back down. Say what you want about him, but he has more grit than most people nowadays.

This is a statement Trump has made before; truth be told, this writer used to think it was one of the most grandiose statements ever. Then, we watched as more issues were uncovered in 2020. The Twitter Files came to light, and now, even Mark Zuckerberg admitted that the FBI had pressured him into censoring a story that could have changed the trajectory of the 2020 election. 

We have watched the Left perform legal gymnastics like never before, yet he is still standing. We watched him end Joe Biden's political career in a single debate, which caused the Democratic party to destroy their own democratic process to save DeMOcRaCy.

Add to these things the fact that there are still more questions than answers about the assassination attempt and that the entire episode reads like a bad Mission Impossible script. Dear reader, ask yourself why they are trying so hard to remove a political opponent from the board.

Most Americans' choice has become clear: this election isn't about Left vs. Right or Democrat vs. Republican anymore. It's about the love of freedom vs. an embrace of tyranny to quench a lust for power. The Left has painted Trump with that brush so you see him as they need you to, as a power-hungry narcissist, all the while hoping you never see what they indeed painted was a self-portrait.

In this writer's opinion, the choice is clear.

It seems perhaps most Americans see a clear choice, too.

In November, you can vote for freedom or communism; you cannot have both. 

