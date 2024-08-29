Donald Trump Takes to X After Yet Another Indictment

We reported yesterday that Jack Smith has filed yet another indictment against Former President Donald Trump. Here, you see Trump himself responding on X.

PERSECUTION OF A POLITICAL OPPONENT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2024

The irony of a special prosecutor filing a second indictment on election interference in the middle of an election is not lost on his supporters, though.

Democrat commies cant win free and fair elections. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 28, 2024

It’s communism — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) August 28, 2024

Democrats are communists. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) August 28, 2024

There seems to be a consensus among many as to why the Left is trying so hard to bring down a duly nominated political opponent.

Its election interference season... — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 28, 2024

This is Election interference. A tyrannical and corrupt government against the people. — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) August 28, 2024

Is election interference and corruption! It must be stopped! — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) August 28, 2024

Again, we seem to have a consensus. The irony for this writer is that the Left knows it, too; they don't care because the ends justify the means.

Despite being relentlessly and maliciously persecuted, and having an attempt on your life, you haven’t given up, given in, backed down, or surrendered in your noble quest to save America, MAGA, and KAG.



It will be an honor to vote for you for the 3rd time on November 5th, sir. pic.twitter.com/MQnerbXOQ6 — Terrence Simpson (@TerrenceBeBack) August 28, 2024

It seems that no matter what they throw at him, he won't back down. Say what you want about him, but he has more grit than most people nowadays.

Our enemiẹs want to take away my freedom because I will NEVER, EVER, EVER let them take away your freedom—In the end, they're not after me, they're after you—and I just happen to be standing in their way! pic.twitter.com/W6OqIVU9AG — TRUMP ARMY (@TRUMP_ARMY_) August 28, 2024

This is a statement Trump has made before; truth be told, this writer used to think it was one of the most grandiose statements ever. Then, we watched as more issues were uncovered in 2020. The Twitter Files came to light, and now, even Mark Zuckerberg admitted that the FBI had pressured him into censoring a story that could have changed the trajectory of the 2020 election.

We have watched the Left perform legal gymnastics like never before, yet he is still standing. We watched him end Joe Biden's political career in a single debate, which caused the Democratic party to destroy their own democratic process to save DeMOcRaCy.

Add to these things the fact that there are still more questions than answers about the assassination attempt and that the entire episode reads like a bad Mission Impossible script. Dear reader, ask yourself why they are trying so hard to remove a political opponent from the board.

Most Americans' choice has become clear: this election isn't about Left vs. Right or Democrat vs. Republican anymore. It's about the love of freedom vs. an embrace of tyranny to quench a lust for power. The Left has painted Trump with that brush so you see him as they need you to, as a power-hungry narcissist, all the while hoping you never see what they indeed painted was a self-portrait.

We stand with Trump! pic.twitter.com/iU5FnXqL5C — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) August 28, 2024

In this writer's opinion, the choice is clear.

Chances of winning 🇺🇸 US Presidential Election



Trump: 51% chance

Harris: 49% chance



(Based on polls and prediction markets) — World of Statistics (@stats_feed) August 28, 2024

It seems perhaps most Americans see a clear choice, too.

In November, you can vote for freedom or communism; you cannot have both.