What About Tim? Politico Admits Tim Walz Avoids Interviews Because Has No Idea...
Shady Michigan Leadership Want to Toss Cornel West BUT Refuse to Let RFK,...
The Flip-Flop Campaign: Kamala Now Favors Building a Border Wall If She's Elected...
And There It Is: Sheldon Whitehouse Says Kamala Harris Backs Radical Supreme Court...
Womp Womp WOMP: Esquire Falls FLAT on Its Smug FACE Accusing Trump of...
Dan Bongino Calmly Drops a NUKE on the Secret Service at Heritage Trump...
'Farmers Are on Their Knees': Nicole Shanahan Calls Out Harris on Price Gouging,...
You'll Be (Not) Shocked to Learn the Kamala Harris Campaign Is Lying About...
Zuckerberg Begs for Mercy: We Cheated! Kamala Goes MAGA?!
Flip to the Flop to the FLIPPITY-FLOP! Check Out Kamala on the Border...
Hillary Clinton ACCIDENTALLY Reminds Never Trumpers What Kamala Harris Will REALLY Do If...
OMG-LOL, We CAN'T Unsee It! Megyn Kelly Comes Up With New HILARIOUSLY Perfect...
Greta Van Susteren OWNS 'Master of Disinformation' Joe Scarborough With His Own VIDEO...
Kamala Harris SO Terrified to Talk Off-Script Her Campaign Is Doing Something I've...

Crooked Jack Smith is at it AGAIN ... the Never Ending Saga of Trying to Stop Trump Through Lawfare

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:45 PM on August 27, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Jack Smith refuses to leave Trump alone. He has filed a new indictment. It does not seem this trial will happen before the election.

Advertisement

Democrats refuse to let this be a fair and free election. Americans have to be sick of this.

Democrats are really nasty creatures.

If it doesn't, Americans just don't care about the rule of law and fair elections anymore.

Recommended

Dan Bongino Calmly Drops a NUKE on the Secret Service at Heritage Trump Assassination Forum
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

They will keep coming because they know they can't win fairly. Period.

This is nothing more than throwing everything at the wall and hoping something sticks. It's ridiculous.

Wouldn't that be a treat?

Advertisement

They'll never be fair to Trump. It will be nothing but a show trial much like New York. At least, he can pardon himself out of this one when he wins the election.

Tags: FEDERAL GOVERNMENT INDICTMENT LAW TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dan Bongino Calmly Drops a NUKE on the Secret Service at Heritage Trump Assassination Forum
Grateful Calvin
Shady Michigan Leadership Want to Toss Cornel West BUT Refuse to Let RFK, Jr. Move on with His Life
justmindy
What About Tim? Politico Admits Tim Walz Avoids Interviews Because Has No Idea What Harris' Policies Are
Amy Curtis
Womp Womp WOMP: Esquire Falls FLAT on Its Smug FACE Accusing Trump of Arlington Cemetery Photo-Op
Sam J.
And There It Is: Sheldon Whitehouse Says Kamala Harris Backs Radical Supreme Court Packing Legislation
Amy Curtis
The Flip-Flop Campaign: Kamala Now Favors Building a Border Wall If She's Elected (Check Out This Spin)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dan Bongino Calmly Drops a NUKE on the Secret Service at Heritage Trump Assassination Forum Grateful Calvin
Advertisement