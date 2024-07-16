Dean Obeidallah Clutching Pearls Over This Chant at RNC is Priceless (Watch)

Wasn't Joe Biden calling for unity and cooler heads like five minutes ago?

What happened to that?

Less than 48 hours later and most of the left is back to calling the GOP fascists and nazis.

Bone chilling to see at #RNCConvention people chanting "Fight" in unison with one arm punching in the air. Instantly conjures up rallies from 1930's Germany. There is no other way to put it: pic.twitter.com/dTmEEEjNra — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 15, 2024

Enter Dean, a shining star at Sirius//XM. What exactly is so bone-chilling about this video?

Feel free to watch; we'll wait.

OK, that's long enough! :-P

But it gets better because he goes on to say this.

MAGA is angry people are sharing this clip. They say by calling out what Republicans are LITERALLY doing by chanting "FIGHT! FIGHT!" at the RNC we are inciting violence. No we are not. We are warning people. How about Stop chanting FIGHT?!! Then there would be nothing to share! — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 15, 2024

Dean, take it from this writer, buddy; nobody on the right is mad that this is being shown. We're laughing because of the obvious pearl-clutching after witnessing things like this back in 2020 that the Left was OK with.

In 2020 in Portland, thousands of leftist extremists besieged the Hatfield courthouse in downtown. They pumped their fists in the air as their comrades broke down the fence to try to burn down the building and the federal police inside. You were silent. pic.twitter.com/cy87HFajTx — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) July 15, 2024

Good looking out, Andy thanks, man!

So many similarities to the Nazis. They have chairs. Lights. They are meeting in a large group. They are yelling. Some have mustaches. Others have pants. Many have eaten food and even gone to the bathroom. It’s uncanny. — Ethan Nicolle (@AXECOP) July 15, 2024

Oh, the horror!

Nazis ate food?

This is what Trump did 3 times after he was shot in the ear two days ago.



That's why they're doing it.



This needs to be community noted immediately. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) July 15, 2024

Anyone wanna help with that?

Oh look, the communists are trying to get Americans killed again — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 15, 2024

It seems to be their schtick, though.

Hmmm, that's odd.

What a coincidence that they should all adopt the pose, which their leader just happened to assume, almost instantly after being reportedly shot, as he was surrounded by his secret service agents! — Jack Be Nimble; Jack Be Quick! (@earleklassen) July 15, 2024

Weird right?

The funniest part is this seems to be Dean's total game plan. The Right is Hitler, y'all!



Folks, it's simple: the choice is yours; we can keep living like we are now, where not even a presidential candidate is safe, ruled by the fear peddled by the left, or we can change direction and live free of rhetoric, and fear, the first step is the ballot box. Choose wisely is all this writer is going to say.