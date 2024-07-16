Dean Obeidallah Clutching Pearls Over This Chant at RNC is Priceless (Watch)

A Counter-Sniper Saw Crooks on the Roof Nearly HALF AN HOUR Before He...
RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  12:00 AM on July 16, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Wasn't Joe Biden calling for unity and cooler heads like five minutes ago? 

What happened to that?

Less than 48 hours later and most of the left is back to calling the GOP fascists and nazis.

Enter Dean, a shining star at Sirius//XM. What exactly is so bone-chilling about this video? 

Feel free to watch; we'll wait.

OK, that's long enough! :-P

But it gets better because he goes on to say this.

Dean, take it from this writer, buddy; nobody on the right is mad that this is being shown. We're laughing because of the obvious pearl-clutching after witnessing things like this back in 2020 that the Left was OK with.

Good looking out, Andy thanks, man! 

Advertisement

Sponsored

