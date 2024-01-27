Dean Obeidallah Says MAGA Is the Greatest Threat Since The Axis Powers in WWII

NBC News: Latino Layoffs at LA Times Threaten Coverage of Election Disinformation
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on January 27, 2024
Twitter

We might get to it in another post, but we're seeing a lot of Civil War memes floating around leftist Twitter. Now that 25 states have announced their support for Texas in its effort to secure its border, the lines are being drawn for the next Civil War. As Rep. Eric Swalwell has assured us, it wouldn't be a long war, because the government has nukes. All of you hillbillies have AR-15s, which can sever a human body in two with just one shot but would be useless against F-16s.

SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah is pondering what will happen when the Supreme Court rules that Donald Trump is ineligible to serve as president because he's guilty of insurrection. GOP governors will use the National Guard to force states to put Trump's name on the ballot.

January 6 was worse than Pearl Harbor and 9/11, and now we're entering the phase where MAGA is a great threat than the Axis powers in World War II.

The greatest threat since World War II, huh? National Guards are going to surround Boards of Elections with tanks and force them to print Donald Trump's name on the ballot at gunpoint. OK.

***

