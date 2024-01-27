Dean Obeidallah Says MAGA Is the Greatest Threat Since The Axis Powers in WWII

We might get to it in another post, but we're seeing a lot of Civil War memes floating around leftist Twitter. Now that 25 states have announced their support for Texas in its effort to secure its border, the lines are being drawn for the next Civil War. As Rep. Eric Swalwell has assured us, it wouldn't be a long war, because the government has nukes. All of you hillbillies have AR-15s, which can sever a human body in two with just one shot but would be useless against F-16s.

Advertisement

SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah is pondering what will happen when the Supreme Court rules that Donald Trump is ineligible to serve as president because he's guilty of insurrection. GOP governors will use the National Guard to force states to put Trump's name on the ballot.

January 6 was worse than Pearl Harbor and 9/11, and now we're entering the phase where MAGA is a great threat than the Axis powers in World War II.

If GOP Supreme Court bars Trump from ever holding office again we can expect some GOP governors to threaten the use of their state’s national guard to force state’s to put trump on the ballot. This is where we are heading. MAGA is greatest threat since the axis powers in WW II — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 27, 2024

Can’t imagine why nobody listens to liberal talk radio — Dan, Human Tetris Wizard and Guy in a Chair (@Libertybibbledy) January 27, 2024

You can "expect" that all you want, but you are profoundly divorced from reality. — Farley Chockstrott (@doppelgangerung) January 27, 2024

No, we'll use that to keep Democrats off the ballot. We all know how you hate your rules being used against you. — Ben Peterson (@jazzfan71) January 27, 2024

In your deranged and absurd hypothetical where you suggest the Republican SCOTUS rules against another Republican, if the Republican governors were so powerful, they’d just skip the national guard part and put Trump on the ballot anyway. — Chris (@chriswithans) January 27, 2024

How much more fascism does the #FascistLeft intend to do to "save our democracy?" — IronHorsey 🇨🇱 -TX Solidarity (@IronHorsey2000) January 27, 2024

You are an absolute moron. — Kevin (@inverseowl) January 27, 2024

Are you unwell? Take a step back and look at the world, you delusional lemming. — Paul W Allen (@TheRantSupply) January 27, 2024

The greatest threat since World War II, huh? National Guards are going to surround Boards of Elections with tanks and force them to print Donald Trump's name on the ballot at gunpoint. OK.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



