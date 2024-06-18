Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma Keeps Playing Footsie With Biden on Immigration and it Shows

There is no more vile home to scum and villainy than that of Washington DC.

President Biden’s border is still in crisis and his latest idea will not only invite more chaos, but it is unlawful. Instead of securing the border today, he chose to sign another Executive Order to encourage more illegal immigration. We are living on borrowed time when it comes… — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) June 18, 2024

Advertisement

Here is a prime example of a red state congress critter who posts tough talk on social media but caves repeatedly when the chips are down. In case you missed it, here was Ted Cruz taking Lankford to task months ago; if a senator from a border state takes issue, one would think he should listen.

A lot of you on X have had enough, too.

Did you file a lawsuit today? Did Oklahoma’s AG? You are complicit in Mc Connell’s scheme, please resign. — LibertyOrDeath (@RussLffl) June 18, 2024

Yeah, that's going to be a no.

Sadly.

You haven’t exactly helped the situation, especially that bill you helped write and then didn’t vote for yourself once you got all the backlash — Kevin Mellyn (@kevin_mellyn) June 18, 2024

It was the backlash Lankford earned, though.

You should have thought about his ill intentions when you were dealing with him, in our name!!! — PragmaticLogic (@pragmatic_logic) June 18, 2024

He's too busy doing what they all do: saying one thing publicly and then acting contrary to the wishes of his actual constituency privately.

Both sides have been disingenuous with this whole situation. Both sides need to do something and stop playing political games. Yall are grown adults acting like elementary school kids. — Derek (@DerekThaTruman) June 18, 2024

Derek is right. Truthfully, both sides wanted this issue for different reasons. That's why a GOP majority stopped Trump in 2017. Both sides could fundraise off it, playing to their base's differing expectations, among other reasons for each side. Let's face it: if the government fixed what was broken, they would, at best, become obsolescent.

If not for governors like Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis, we would likely still not truly understand how bad the situation had gotten. Thankfully, they took steps to make people see what our federal government has been hiding from us. Full disclosure: This writer is from Oklahoma, and James Lankford has lost this writer's confidence.

Only time will tell if he can earn back the trust of his fellow Oklahomans,