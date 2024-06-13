The New York Post Shares Interesting Harvard Study and X Is Here for It

Is there other life in the universe? It's a question that has plagued man since he first began to be able to reason. Are we alone in the universe? Is this all there is? Man's curiosity has caused him to imagine every possible outcome. Through oral stories, written word, radio dramas, and even, eventually, movies, man has mused what it would mean if we weren't alone in the universe.

Advertisement

Now, Harvard, of all places, has a theory about extraterrestrial life and where these 'aliens' might be.

Aliens might be living among us disguised as humans — or in a base inside the moon, according to new Harvard study https://t.co/9MZutEZeXX pic.twitter.com/4T7FV8r4sb — New York Post (@nypost) June 12, 2024

Now, as you might expect, there were a few skeptics.

Once upon a time Harvard used to be one of the great universities.



Now it has lost its way.



Evidence continues to mount daily. — Miss Jo (@therealmissjo) June 12, 2024

@BrandiKruse but what are the aliens’ pronouns? — Matt Gilbert #RIPDoriMonson 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@mattgilblezy) June 12, 2024

Harvard has no credibility anymore 😭😭😭😭 saying you went to Harvard in 2024 like saying you went to a community college — 𝕋𝕖𝕖 ☘︎ (@tripleg4L) June 12, 2024

It's not a surprise with all of the negative coverage about Harvard and other Ivy League schools that people are skeptical, as for this writer?

Plauasable ...

Thought we already knew that from the lady on the plane pic.twitter.com/sBQaOYiw22 — Samson 🩸 (@mightysparty) June 12, 2024

Somebody really should call Mulder and Scully.

I wrote about it in my first novel Zeatha New Beginning.. they are living in Antarctica and other places underground — R. Souza (@zeathawriter) June 12, 2024

Art Bell is smiling today.

Underground you say? @gfodor hanging with Harvard this week? pic.twitter.com/ISgrmHm5aD — Nathan Shearer (@lifeonautosite) June 12, 2024

Aliens have been the subject of dreams, nightmares, and everything in between. This writer won't speak for anyone else, but it seems silly to think we are alone when we see the diversity of life on the planet we call home.

I’ve been out in the open for 4 plus years saying this. ;) — J E Double F, Lost Wanderer from ᐰlpha Centauri (@StonerBrewingCo) June 12, 2024

Did he admit ...?

Nah, he couldn't be.

'There are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy' - Hamlet.

Whether you believe in other life in the universe or not, these topics are becoming mainstream, which is fascinating.

We hope you've enjoyed this brief trip into the unusual and unexplainable.

Look here, please.

You are now free to enjoy the rest of your day. There is nothing to see here, folks; it was all a reaction to bad Mexican food.