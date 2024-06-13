The New York Post Shares Interesting Harvard Study and X Is Here for It

Mark Cuban Comes Back for ANOTHER Beating Using Yahoo Article to Defend His...
RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  11:30 AM on June 13, 2024
AngieArtist

Is there other life in the universe? It's a question that has plagued man since he first began to be able to reason. Are we alone in the universe? Is this all there is? Man's curiosity has caused him to imagine every possible outcome. Through oral stories, written word, radio dramas, and even, eventually, movies, man has mused what it would mean if we weren't alone in the universe.

Now, Harvard, of all places, has a theory about extraterrestrial life and where these 'aliens' might be.

Now, as you might expect, there were a few skeptics. 

It's not a surprise with all of the negative coverage about Harvard and other Ivy League schools that people are skeptical, as for this writer?

Plauasable ...

Somebody really should call Mulder and Scully. 

Art Bell is smiling today.

Aliens have been the subject of dreams, nightmares, and everything in between. This writer won't speak for anyone else, but it seems silly to think we are alone when we see the diversity of life on the planet we call home.

Did he admit ...?

Nah, he couldn't be.

'There are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy'  - Hamlet. 

Whether you believe in other life in the universe or not, these topics are becoming mainstream, which is fascinating. 

We hope you've enjoyed this brief trip into the unusual and unexplainable.

Look here, please.

You are now free to enjoy the rest of your day. There is nothing to see here, folks; it was all a reaction to bad Mexican food.

