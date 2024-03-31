There is Apparently only One Day on the Calendar Now. Nancy Pelosi Says Happy Cesar Chavez Day Y'all

First 'Transgender Awareness Day' now this?

Really?

Happy César Chávez Day! His legacy as a fearless and tireless champion for justice and dignity for all continues to inspire our nation.



Today, his fight for better pay and protections for workers lives on as we work to build and realize a better life for all Americans. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 31, 2024

Are there no other days on the calendar for you to do this stupidity?

is this a joke? — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) March 31, 2024

We wish it were, but she seems serious.

Well, that seems odd.

César Chávez used to organize union workers to beat illegal aliens within an inch of their life and then drop them off in the desert, so he was definitely inspirational. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) March 31, 2024

YIKES ...

Is this true?

This deserves a ratio. Our leaders forget who the majority of their constituents still are. — ░L░Y░D░S░ ░I░N░ ░B░I░O░ (@sourpatchlyds) March 31, 2024

Did someone say ratio?

He was a Saul Alinsky Marxist/Communist. Of course you're celebrating him. — Kim L KY (@str8blues) March 31, 2024

But he liked to beat illegals half to death, too ...

Pick a lane, Nan!

i’m just here for the ratio. — Phil Labonte, Talent Terrorist (@philthatremains) April 1, 2024

Same, Phil Same.

Kenzie, that's just disturbing.

Can we be frenz?

A little early for you to be drunk isn't it? — ❤️ 🇺🇸 Michele Leigh ❤️ 🇺🇸 (@MicheleCapozzi4) March 31, 2024

We're guessing the Ea ... um... Chaves Day Mimosas flowed freely.

Nancy has been hitting the bottle again I see. — The Patriot (@JD_4_1776) March 31, 2024

Not Nanshee Pelosheee, No way!

So weird, I thought it was Easter. — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) March 31, 2024

Apparently, to the Left, it's anything BUT Easter Day.

***

