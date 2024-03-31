AP Releases Investigative Report on Police Tactics and HOO BOY It's a Doozy
He Is Risen

There is Apparently only One Day on the Calendar Now. Nancy Pelosi Says Happy Cesar Chavez Day Y'all

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  11:30 PM on March 31, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

First 'Transgender Awareness Day' now this?

Really?

Are there no other days on the calendar for you to do this stupidity?

We wish it were, but she seems serious.

Well, that seems odd.

YIKES ...

Is this true?

Did someone say ratio?

But he liked to beat illegals half to death, too ... 

Pick a lane, Nan!

Same, Phil Same.

Kenzie, that's just disturbing.

Can we be frenz?

We're guessing the Ea  ... um... Chaves Day  Mimosas flowed freely.

Not Nanshee Pelosheee, No way!

Apparently, to the Left, it's anything BUT Easter Day.

***

