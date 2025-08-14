Bye Bowser! Mayor Muriel Bolts from DC's Mess for Martha’s Vineyard Margaritas as...
Baltimore Mayor Thinks We Can Fight Crime by Stripping Americans of Their Second Amendment Rights

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on August 14, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Selsky

The Democratic Party is willing to try anything and everything to 'fight crime' except put criminals behind bars and enforce the numerous laws we have on the books.

That's a violation of our rights.

But demanding President Trump ban AR-15s, thus violating the Constitution? Nah -- that's the 'solution.'

At least according to Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

No, Scott.

The Democratic Party?

The same one where a man who beat two elderly pro-lifers was given a slap on the wrist.

Because it's about banning all guns, including the most popular rifle in the United States.

He's not dumb. He knows exactly what he's doing.

It's the embodiment of 'see no evil.'

And? They're still illegal in those cities.

We're so sick of this argument that we have to ban guns everywhere, but criminals will still break those laws. That's what criminals do.

Funny you should ask, because:

It does not.

Democrats know. They want to ban guns, so they'll lie to get their way.

They just need to ban drugs harder. Clearly.

Once they ban the rifles, they'll go after the handguns.

That's the plan here.

Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats' gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.


