Baltimore Mayor Thinks We Can Fight Crime by Stripping Americans of Their Second Amendment Rights

The Democratic Party is willing to try anything and everything to 'fight crime' except put criminals behind bars and enforce the numerous laws we have on the books.

That's a violation of our rights.

But demanding President Trump ban AR-15s, thus violating the Constitution? Nah -- that's the 'solution.'

At least according to Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

BREAKING: President Trump could fight crime by banning AR-15s, per Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott. pic.twitter.com/c3fQxGGCeA — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) August 13, 2025

No, Scott.

I know something he could ban that would end crime literally overnight… pic.twitter.com/5uySwOpUV4 — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) August 14, 2025

The Democratic Party?

The same one where a man who beat two elderly pro-lifers was given a slap on the wrist.

Someone should ask him what percentage of Baltimore’s gun violence involved AR-15s, and if it’s less than half why is he focusing on that weapon? — GruntDoc (@gruntdoc) August 14, 2025

Because it's about banning all guns, including the most popular rifle in the United States.

He can’t be this dumb. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 13, 2025

He's not dumb. He knows exactly what he's doing.

Or, perhaps, the good mayor could enforce the law and adjudicate offenders . . .



The mayor quit measuring homicides and then crowed about having the lowest homicide rate ever!!



Great job mayor, if you don't measure, it must not exist — Lucky Sock (@LuckySock3) August 14, 2025

It's the embodiment of 'see no evil.'

90% of guns recovered from crimes in NYC, Chicago, and Washington DC come from outside of the state/capital — Trump Tracker (@trackingdonald) August 14, 2025

And? They're still illegal in those cities.

We're so sick of this argument that we have to ban guns everywhere, but criminals will still break those laws. That's what criminals do.

Would love to ask the mayor how many AR-15s were used in violent crimes in Baltimore vs gangs using Glocks with illegal switches to make them fully auto and why he isn't addressing that. https://t.co/HDk2nAJteP — Rudy Russo for State Senate (@CamMiller74) August 14, 2025

Funny you should ask, because:

There were 3 murders in the entire state of Maryland in 2019 using a rifle at all, unknown if any were AR15s.



.05% of all murders committed in the state.



Going after rifles has nothing to do with "safety" or "fighting crime" https://t.co/IFbivHmKqp — National Association for Gun Rights (@NatlGunRights) August 14, 2025

It does not.

Even if every rifle used for a murder in the entire state of Maryland was an AR-15... they would account for .05% of murder in his state.



People just straight up don't understand how much of a non issue rifles are in crime statistics. https://t.co/mOsu0VziOK pic.twitter.com/vptlx7cQkM — chairmanwon (@chairmanwon) August 14, 2025

Democrats know. They want to ban guns, so they'll lie to get their way.

Drugs are banned and still more drug deaths than ever before you sir are a retard https://t.co/KvOGZ2AeSP — brenden (@gphBrenden) August 14, 2025

They just need to ban drugs harder. Clearly.

BPD statistics, indicated that approximately 85-90% of homicides and non-fatal shootings involved handguns https://t.co/SsRIMxvSq3 — HighTech/LowLife (@SirJinno) August 14, 2025

Once they ban the rifles, they'll go after the handguns.

That's the plan here.

