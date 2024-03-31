There is Apparently only One Day on the Calendar Now. Nancy Pelosi Says...
He Is Risen

AP Releases Investigative Report on Police Tactics and HOO BOY It's a Doozy

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  11:00 PM on March 31, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Before we delve into this, we feel this needs to be said: any loss of life during police interaction is tragic enough. But how the AP is framing this isn't good.

So, they found more than 1000 deaths, so let's start there.

Let's break this down even further. Does anyone know the number of arrests nationwide annually in the US? Anyone?

via GIPHY

Don't worry; we looked it up. According to USA Facts, in the average year in America, there are 10,085,207 arrests. THAT'S JUST ONE YEAR! So, for simplicity's sake and to account for fluctuations, we will round down and add a zero. In the same period, there were 100,000.000 arrests, but between 1,000 and 1,999 deaths?

Does the AP hate cops? Because that's like .00001%  percent man.

AP be like...

via GIPHY

But before we get back to you, fine people dragging them, it gets worse. This little tidbit was on somewhere around slide 16:

'Medical officials cited law enforcement as causing or contributing to about half of the deaths. In many others, significant police force went unmentioned, and drugs or preexisting health conditions were blamed instead.'

So, in reality, it was somewhere between 500 and 999 and a half deaths, and we aren't doing that math.

Quite possibly,

Did they buy them the NERF Mega XL Boom Dozer Blaster? That probably would have worked ...

via GIPHY

It's not fun to think about, but this seems to be the exact point. Here are just some of the more vitriolic reactions on this post alone. 

Still in The Constitution, where has it been since 1789?

What's half of .00001% 

Is there a mathematician in the house?

FOUND ONE! 

Well, a physicist, but close enough.

Struck by lightning, you say?

via GIPHY

He didn't tell us what half of .00001% is, but he did prove the math was sound enough.

MMM burger, anyone else hungry?

Just us?

FINE!

Still, the question remains: why does it seem that the AP hates cops? 

***

