AP Releases Investigative Report on Police Tactics and HOO BOY It's a Doozy

Before we delve into this, we feel this needs to be said: any loss of life during police interaction is tragic enough. But how the AP is framing this isn't good.

A reporting team led by the AP investigated police tactics that aren't supposed to be fatal, like physical restraints and Tasers. They found more than 1,000 deaths over a decade across the U.S. https://t.co/9ODgvy4HCi — The Associated Press (@AP) March 28, 2024

So, they found more than 1000 deaths, so let's start there.

"More than a thousand deaths over a DECADE" ... so no more than a thousand and nine hundred and ninety nine, but no less than a thousand over a period of a decade, in a country built upon 50 states with a population of over 331.9 million?



Water has killed more people. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) March 28, 2024

Let's break this down even further. Does anyone know the number of arrests nationwide annually in the US? Anyone?

Don't worry; we looked it up. According to USA Facts, in the average year in America, there are 10,085,207 arrests. THAT'S JUST ONE YEAR! So, for simplicity's sake and to account for fluctuations, we will round down and add a zero. In the same period, there were 100,000.000 arrests, but between 1,000 and 1,999 deaths?

Does the AP hate cops? Because that's like .00001% percent man.

AP be like...

But before we get back to you, fine people dragging them, it gets worse. This little tidbit was on somewhere around slide 16:

'Medical officials cited law enforcement as causing or contributing to about half of the deaths. In many others, significant police force went unmentioned, and drugs or preexisting health conditions were blamed instead.'

So, in reality, it was somewhere between 500 and 999 and a half deaths, and we aren't doing that math.

Y'all hired the reporters from Vice, didn't you? — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) March 28, 2024

Quite possibly,

Well, they tried equipping police with Nerf guns and harsh language, but that didn't prove to be the deterrent everyone had hoped.



Hey, here's an idea: let's defund the police some more. How's that working out for Baltimore, you dim bulbs? — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) March 28, 2024

Did they buy them the NERF Mega XL Boom Dozer Blaster? That probably would have worked ...

Over a decade…that is millions of physical and violent police encounters. Where you are dealing with imperfect tools and scenarios. What is the point of this article except to stir emotions and increase animosity towards police. — Reagan rolled over (@ldsgolfer13) March 28, 2024

It's not fun to think about, but this seems to be the exact point. Here are just some of the more vitriolic reactions on this post alone.

It's called tyranny. Hey @NRA where's the Second Admendment now when we need it? — Mario (@ciancart) March 28, 2024

Still in The Constitution, where has it been since 1789?

That's a concerning statistic. It's important to address the use of these tactics and find better alternatives. — Gururaj Koteyar (@Gururaj2083) March 28, 2024

What's half of .00001%

Is there a mathematician in the house?

FOUND ONE!

Well, a physicist, but close enough.

There are 10 million arrests per year. 100 deaths means there's a .00001% chance of death while being arrested

You're more likely to choke to death on a burger while being struck by lightning — Andy Genova (@AndyKGenova) March 28, 2024

Struck by lightning, you say?

He didn't tell us what half of .00001% is, but he did prove the math was sound enough.

MMM burger, anyone else hungry?

Just us?

FINE!

Still, the question remains: why does it seem that the AP hates cops?

***

