Michael Rapaport Calls Out Feminists Over Their Silence on Israeli Female Hostages

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  11:00 PM on March 30, 2024
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

We wouldn't say he's been red-pilled, but Mr. Rapaport seems to have figured out the party he once loved to rail against and the man he once called terrible names who currently leads it may be Israel's last hope.

He's had an aggressive about-face regarding Trump, which we first documented in November. He indicated, 'Voting for Trump is on the Table.'

Then, in February, we reported his admission that he was wrong to accept the MSM's Charlottesville narrative at face value. 

Now, in the waning hours of Women's History Month, Michael is calling on any and all feminists to say something about the female hostages in Israel.  

Michael, if you ever see this, these people are saying something. It's hard to feel like a lone voice of sanity, especially when those you believe in wholeheartedly turn away from you, but you aren't alone, sir.

Miss J, we couldn't agree more.

From your lips to God's ear.

So say we all.

So many things other than this situation make this post BASED, but we'll save those for another day.

More people have the same concerns he does, but sadly, quite a few are also very harmful. This writer feels the MSM and the Left give them way too much bandwidth, so we will end by saying this. May the God of Abraham, Issac, and Jacob keep his promise to the people of Israel.

***

