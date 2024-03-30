Michael Rapaport Calls Out Feminists Over Their Silence on Israeli Female Hostages

We wouldn't say he's been red-pilled, but Mr. Rapaport seems to have figured out the party he once loved to rail against and the man he once called terrible names who currently leads it may be Israel's last hope.

He's had an aggressive about-face regarding Trump, which we first documented in November. He indicated, 'Voting for Trump is on the Table.'

Then, in February, we reported his admission that he was wrong to accept the MSM's Charlottesville narrative at face value.

Now, in the waning hours of Women's History Month, Michael is calling on any and all feminists to say something about the female hostages in Israel.

The last hours of #WomensHistoryMonth

are here,

I’m daring all the Feminists of all races,sexes & sizes to finally say something about the

WOMEN/YOUNG LADIES that have been held hostage against their will for 176 days in GAZA. pic.twitter.com/7RrxwIPGZ8 — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) March 30, 2024

Michael, if you ever see this, these people are saying something. It's hard to feel like a lone voice of sanity, especially when those you believe in wholeheartedly turn away from you, but you aren't alone, sir.

Never thought I'd agree with Michael R on anything but here I am. He has been a sincere voice to real victims. My heart breaks for the hostages. 😪 — Miss J (@J_N_Texas) March 30, 2024

Miss J, we couldn't agree more.

💔return these innocents back into the arms of the ones who love them.

give them strength to survive this unimaginable horror — JDJ (@BarlowNYC) March 30, 2024

From your lips to God's ear.

Pray for Israel daily Shalom — Shalom DRT official (@ShalomDrt) March 30, 2024

So say we all.

They are selective feminists/ fake feminists🙄...pathetic and cowards. We will never forget their resounding silence. — mac andcheese (@macandc80511539) March 30, 2024

So many things other than this situation make this post BASED, but we'll save those for another day.

More people have the same concerns he does, but sadly, quite a few are also very harmful. This writer feels the MSM and the Left give them way too much bandwidth, so we will end by saying this. May the God of Abraham, Issac, and Jacob keep his promise to the people of Israel.

***

