BREAKING: Family of Former Senator Joe Lieberman Shares Tragic News Per Politico (Watch)

In the world of politics, largely centrist voices no longer seem to exist, and America lost one of the last of what may be a dying breed today, as reported by several outlets:

Joe Lieberman, 2000 vice presidential nominee, dies at 82 https://t.co/HRp1eIUsBY — POLITICO (@politico) March 27, 2024

Best known as Al Gore's running mate in the 2000 presidential election, Lieberman entered politics in 1989 as a Democrat. After he and his running mate failed to deliver victory in the 2000 election, Lieberman seemed to fall out of favor with his party. After losing a primary in 2004, he reemerged as an Independent and won re-election. He endorsed John McCain in 2008 and was the driving force behind the recently founded no-labels movement.

I just saw him last week on either Fox News or News Nation. My goodness, he looked well. Prayers for his family. — Lady Di (@ladypameladiane) March 27, 2024

Prayers for the family indeed, Lady D.

RIP Sen. Lieberman. The only Democrat of the past 25 years I had a modicum of respect for. You were one of one. — Ari Fantis (@rprez2012) March 27, 2024

A lot of America probably echoes this sentiment.

RIP Joe. — sherleucantbcerius (@sherleucantbe) March 27, 2024

As one might imagine, not all of the reactions were kind ones, but we chose to focus on the bright spots of his career and his apparent love of country. Negativity can win on another day. For now, this writer can believe in good conscience that he speaks for everyone at Twitchy when we say may he rest in peace and may his family find solace in his memory and the legacy he tried to build.

***

