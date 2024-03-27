BREAKING: Family of Former Senator Joe Lieberman Shares Tragic News Per Politico (Watch)

What Could Go Wrong? Israel Asked to Protect US Forces at Gaza Pier...
RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  6:40 PM on March 27, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

In the world of politics, largely centrist voices no longer seem to exist, and America lost one of the last of what may be a dying breed today, as reported by several outlets:

Best known as Al Gore's running mate in the 2000 presidential election, Lieberman entered politics in 1989 as a Democrat. After he and his running mate failed to deliver victory in the 2000 election, Lieberman seemed to fall out of favor with his party. After losing a primary in 2004, he reemerged as an Independent and won re-election. He endorsed John McCain in 2008 and was the driving force behind the recently founded no-labels movement. 

Prayers for the family indeed, Lady D. 

A lot of America probably echoes this sentiment. 

As one might imagine, not all of the reactions were kind ones, but we chose to focus on the bright spots of his career and his apparent love of country. Negativity can win on another day. For now, this writer can believe in good conscience that he speaks for everyone at Twitchy when we say may he rest in peace and may his family find solace in his memory and the legacy he tried to build. 

