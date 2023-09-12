New York Post adds *chef's kiss* to Biden's no-good, very-bad Sept 11th, 2023

'HOLY S**T': Sen. John Kennedy reads directly from banned books and LOL the...
RickRobinson  |  12:00 PM on September 12, 2023
Nhac Nguyen/Pool Photo via AP

Yesterday marked the 22nd remembrance of one of the worst days in American history: the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. President Joe Biden was largely absent on a day the American people needed to see him. As if his absence wasn't bad enough, he was even caught lying about where he was the day after the worst attack in recent American history.

All of that was sad and terrible, but finding out that not only is Biden gaffe-prone, but so is his social media presence. It made it that much worse. Let's be honest, we know he isn't running his accounts, which makes this obvious mistake even sadder.

It took no time at all for X/Twitter to weigh in, either.  

It's no laughing matter, that being said, we snort- laughed.

The world knows we don't; his supporters want to keep their heads in the sand.

Oh, Joe, indeed. This writer has been asking this question for nearly three years. It still needs to be asked: When will this be seen as what it truly is? Someone needs to face charges for elder abuse.

C'mon man! Don't jinx us …

We aren't saying yes, nope, not us.

Simon Cowell, maybe, but not us. All kidding aside this administration has systemic problems. If we weren't currently living in the upside down these issues would be addressed rationally, but we are. So instead, everyone pretends we aren't one 'what does this button do?' from Armageddon.

***

