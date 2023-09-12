New York Post adds *chef's kiss* to Biden's no-good, very-bad Sept 11th, 2023

Yesterday marked the 22nd remembrance of one of the worst days in American history: the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. President Joe Biden was largely absent on a day the American people needed to see him. As if his absence wasn't bad enough, he was even caught lying about where he was the day after the worst attack in recent American history.

Biden deletes tweet thanking Vietnamese president with photo of the wrong leader https://t.co/y35ELBp9R0 pic.twitter.com/lEKiVLxBnJ — New York Post (@nypost) September 12, 2023

All of that was sad and terrible, but finding out that not only is Biden gaffe-prone, but so is his social media presence. It made it that much worse. Let's be honest, we know he isn't running his accounts, which makes this obvious mistake even sadder.

It took no time at all for X/Twitter to weigh in, either.

A cherry on the top of Joe’s awful no good very bad day. — GeorgieGirl44 (@georgie_girl44) September 12, 2023

It's no laughing matter, that being said, we snort- laughed.

Can we stop pretending we actually have a President in the USA can we stop now???? — Robyn O'Donnell (@RobynDODonnell) September 12, 2023

The world knows we don't; his supporters want to keep their heads in the sand.

pic.twitter.com/7W0vf7dWgt — Democrats are a threat to AMERICA 🇺🇸 (@drdrjojo) September 12, 2023

Oh, Joe, indeed. This writer has been asking this question for nearly three years. It still needs to be asked: When will this be seen as what it truly is? Someone needs to face charges for elder abuse.

I am waiting for him to hit the Send Nuke vs send email button — Damn the China CCP Virus, Full Speed Ahead (@Socar_80s) September 12, 2023

C'mon man! Don't jinx us …

Does this mean that KJP think all Asians look the same then? We know she writes for his account… — Malum Dei (@DeiMalum) September 12, 2023

We aren't saying yes, nope, not us.

Simon Cowell, maybe, but not us. All kidding aside this administration has systemic problems. If we weren't currently living in the upside down these issues would be addressed rationally, but we are. So instead, everyone pretends we aren't one 'what does this button do?' from Armageddon.

