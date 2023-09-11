Biden skips 9/11 commemorations because the White House thinks it's 'old news', Steve Doocy reports

President Joe Biden will be spending today in Alaska to run a victory lap over his administration's decision to shut down drilling in large swaths of the oil-rich state. This is a fine choice since today's date, September 11, isn't really a day with anything else going on ... oh, wait, it is?

Well, not according to the White House reporter Steve Doocy at Fox News:

.@pdoocy asked the White House why POTUS is not in NYC on 9/11.



DOOCY: "The analogy that I was given is that 22 years after Pearl Harbor, U.S. Presidents were not still going to visit Hawaii."



Wow... pic.twitter.com/KcfD7lf3sz — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 11, 2023

'What difference at this point does it make,' right Mr. President?

Apparently, because Lyndon Johnson didn't visit Pearl Harbor on December 7th, 1963 the administration has decided that 22 years is a reasonable time to confine commemoration of a history-altering event to the dustbin of history. Never mind that LBJ had been in office for 15 days on December 7th, 1963 after his unexpected assumption of office on November 22nd upon the death of President Kennedy.

Johnson didn't have to go so neither does Biden!

As one might expect, no one likes this.

Gee... I wonder if there was anything going on in late November / early December of 1963 that prevented the president from being in Hawaii... — BlimpCo Omniversal (@Blimp_Co2) September 11, 2023

It was a famously uneventful time in American history, as we're sure we'll ALL remember.

The attack on Pearl Harbor was a surprise military strike by the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service upon the United States against the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii. 9/11 was a terrorist attack that killed defenseless Americans. Big difference. #bidenfail — RiseandSoar (@VietnmVetDghtr) September 11, 2023

There's just a SMALL difference, yes.

How about Normandy? Presidents still visit the site of D-Day. — ✝️ Bossy Brat ✝️ (@JGalt09) September 11, 2023

The man makes an excellent point!

The reason Biden’s puppet-masters have Presided Crusty spending today in Eskimo Anus, Alaska, is to make sure there’s no chance he claims his son died in 9/11. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 11, 2023

But we have to give Kurt Schlichter credit for coming up with what seems to us to be the best answer for why Biden isn't going to be in New York, Washington, or Pennsylvania to commemorate this sad anniversary.

Nobody knows what he might say, and nobody wants to find out.

***

