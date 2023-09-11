WOW! You've GOTTA check out how Google is commemorating 9/11 ... it's REALLY...
Biden skips 9/11 commemorations because the White House thinks it's 'old news', Steve Doocy reports

Coucy  |  12:55 PM on September 11, 2023
Twitter

President Joe Biden will be spending today in Alaska to run a victory lap over his administration's decision to shut down drilling in large swaths of the oil-rich state. This is a fine choice since today's date, September 11, isn't really a day with anything else going on ... oh, wait, it is? 

Well, not according to the White House reporter Steve Doocy at Fox News:

'What difference at this point does it make,' right Mr. President? 

Apparently, because Lyndon Johnson didn't visit Pearl Harbor on December 7th, 1963 the administration has decided that 22 years is a reasonable time to confine commemoration of a history-altering event to the dustbin of history. Never mind that LBJ had been in office for 15 days on December 7th, 1963 after his unexpected assumption of office on November 22nd upon the death of President Kennedy.

Johnson didn't have to go so neither does Biden!

As one might expect, no one likes this.

It was a famously uneventful time in American history, as we're sure we'll ALL remember.

There's just a SMALL difference, yes.

The man makes an excellent point!

But we have to give Kurt Schlichter credit for coming up with what seems to us to be the best answer for why Biden isn't going to be in New York, Washington, or Pennsylvania to commemorate this sad anniversary. 

Nobody knows what he might say, and nobody wants to find out. 

