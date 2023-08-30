Casey DeSantis shared an oak fell on the Governor's Mansion ... but everyone...
Meteorologist Ryan Maue schools CNN during their 'climate crisis' hurricane hysteria
Mitch McConnell had another 'scary episode' while speaking to reporters
LOL! Jesse Kelly offers tips to improve your Twitter experience and it's LITERALLY...
Babylon Bee shares Dems' version of Gadsden Flag and this looks about right
HILARIOUS! Christina Pushaw does not wait around for STUPIDITY and upsets Grant Stern
Late-night hosts pitching collective podcast during writers' strike earns ALL the cringe
NBC News STILL peddling insurrection with all of their might
What happens when Christian, Jewish and Muslim parents unite? School Boards shake in...
Media seem content with WH's ridiculous explanation for Biden having 'no comment' on...
Erick Erickson notes aspect of AP's garbage piece on DeSantis that makes it...
Roseanne Barr unable to be funnier than Rob Reiner celebrating the Biden presidency
The Daily Beast accuses Libs of TikTok of journalism in the first degree
Woman 'grazed' by bullet fired by gun she sneaked into the ballpark in...

Eric Swalwell lashes out after being dragged for lame weapons ban post, gets dragged AGAIN

RickRobinson  |  2:15 PM on August 30, 2023
Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP

The gun-grabber crowd has been out in full force again after the shooting at UNC.

None is speaking more loudly or proudly than everyone's favorite plaything for an alleged Chinese spy. He seems whiny here, too. Or maybe that's just us. 

Our very own Sam J talked about this yesterday, which is what we think spawned this not-so-epic response from Fang-Banger.

Of course, in no time, tweeps/X'ers started asking the same question nearly in unison.



This is a very valid point. Can someone define precisely what is an assault weapon? All we have ever been told is that gun looks scary; make it go away. Also, another salient question: Why do they only ever blame the weapon, not the person wielding it?  

Also, welcome aboard, Calvin!

Recommended

Meteorologist Ryan Maue schools CNN during their 'climate crisis' hurricane hysteria
Doug P.

Does this meme ever get old to anyone? Nah, we didn't think so!

They always leave that part out. Isn't that weird?

OUCH!

via GIPHY

Clean up on aisle 11. What remains of a Lefty's gun-grabbing argument has gone splat! Clean up on aisle 11.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!







Tags: ERIC SWALWELL GUN CONFISCATION GUN CONTROL DEBATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Meteorologist Ryan Maue schools CNN during their 'climate crisis' hurricane hysteria
Doug P.
What happens when Christian, Jewish and Muslim parents unite? School Boards shake in their boots
justmindy
HILARIOUS! Christina Pushaw does not wait around for STUPIDITY and upsets Grant Stern
ArtistAngie
LOL! Jesse Kelly offers tips to improve your Twitter experience and it's LITERALLY brilliant
justmindy
Babylon Bee shares Dems' version of Gadsden Flag and this looks about right
Doug P.
Mitch McConnell had another 'scary episode' while speaking to reporters
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Meteorologist Ryan Maue schools CNN during their 'climate crisis' hurricane hysteria Doug P.