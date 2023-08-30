Eric Swalwell lashes out after being dragged for lame weapons ban post, gets dragged AGAIN

The gun-grabber crowd has been out in full force again after the shooting at UNC.

Let’s say it loud and clear for the pro-shooter crowd at Fox News: BAN ASSAULT WEAPONS NOW. Does that answer your question @AndyMarkMiller? pic.twitter.com/tNLjq2sRSf — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 29, 2023

None is speaking more loudly or proudly than everyone's favorite plaything for an alleged Chinese spy. He seems whiny here, too. Or maybe that's just us.

Our very own Sam J talked about this yesterday, which is what we think spawned this not-so-epic response from Fang-Banger.

Of course, in no time, tweeps/X'ers started asking the same question nearly in unison.

Lets say it loud and clear for all the politicians saying buzzwords to garner votes in the upcoming election.



DEFINE ASSAULT WEAPON — Hᴜsᴋʏ_MMGS 🇺🇲 (@Husky_MMGS) August 30, 2023









can you define an assault weapon? not a brand or model, cause someone else can make a similar firearm. what specific things make a firearm an 'assault weapon? — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) August 30, 2023

What's an assault weapon, China Boy? — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) August 30, 2023

This is a very valid point. Can someone define precisely what is an assault weapon? All we have ever been told is that gun looks scary; make it go away. Also, another salient question: Why do they only ever blame the weapon, not the person wielding it?

Also, welcome aboard, Calvin!

Does this meme ever get old to anyone? Nah, we didn't think so!

Shall not be infringed. — Brida (@Brida96) August 30, 2023

They always leave that part out. Isn't that weird?

Yes, let's ban the weapon used the least in shootings.



Brilliant!



While we're banning things, we should probably ban anyone that's ever had a sexual relationship with a foreign spy from holding public office.



Let's start there. — CantFixStupids (@cantfixstupids) August 30, 2023

OUCH!

Clean up on aisle 11. What remains of a Lefty's gun-grabbing argument has gone splat! Clean up on aisle 11.

