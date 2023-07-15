Rob Reiner tries to pile on with the RFK Jr hate and well... Meat Head is Gonna Meat Head

Mike Pence says the decay of America's cities is 'not my concern'
RickRobinson  |  4:15 PM on July 15, 2023

Does anyone else remember when a certain has been Hollywood C lister swore off Twitter? 

Like the girlfriend who storms back in to get the last word in an argument, he can't seem to shut his pie hole. Here we see him waxing about John F Kennedy and claiming that Robert Kennedy Jr. fell far away from the family tree.  It's an odd take, though, since President Kennedy is his uncle. 

Why all the hate, you may ask? RFK Jr. may have stepped in it a bit, as discussed on this site earlier.  That fact notwithstanding, Twitter was more than harsh with Archie Bunker's favorite verbal punching bag.

Well, that was harsh, likely accurate, but harsh.

via GIPHY

Look, there's no denying RFK Jr. has some problematic views. There is also no denying that anyone reading this has more than a snowball's chance of actually voting for him anyway.

Let's just take a moment and enjoy watching the Left eat their own as nature intended. 

***

Tags: CONSPIRACY THEORY JEWS KENNEDY ROB REINER

