Rob Reiner tries to pile on with the RFK Jr hate and well... Meat Head is Gonna Meat Head

Does anyone else remember when a certain has been Hollywood C lister swore off Twitter?

I know Bobby Kennedy Jr. I’ve spent time with Bobby Kennedy Jr. Bobby Kennedy Jr. is no John Kennedy. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 15, 2023

Like the girlfriend who storms back in to get the last word in an argument, he can't seem to shut his pie hole. Here we see him waxing about John F Kennedy and claiming that Robert Kennedy Jr. fell far away from the family tree. It's an odd take, though, since President Kennedy is his uncle.

you are brilliant. It took you this long to realize he isn’t the same person as his uncle?



Rob, you are a true genius. pic.twitter.com/azrxinMPxm — Quint’s Harpoon (@TheWatch1776) July 15, 2023

Why all the hate, you may ask? RFK Jr. may have stepped in it a bit, as discussed on this site earlier. That fact notwithstanding, Twitter was more than harsh with Archie Bunker's favorite verbal punching bag.

I take things that never happened for $500 Alex. Sorry, I don't see RFK spending time with the likes of you. Not on purpose, anyway. — Michigan Patriot (@TammyWeis13) July 15, 2023

Well, that was harsh, likely accurate, but harsh.

I know Rob Reiner. I watched him on TV and read his tweets. Rob Reiner is not well. — Rob Fahrbach (@RobFahrbach) July 15, 2023

The hubris to think this isn’t doing the exact opposite of what he’s trying to accomplish 🤣🤣🤣 — Sam (@Sam_Sags) July 15, 2023

Don't confuse meathead with hard words like hubris! C'mon Man!

New script dropped.



Rob’s arch nemesis is no longer Trump, it’s RFKj. — Skeptical Tamara (@SkepticalTamara) July 15, 2023

Donald Trump: Achievement UNLOCKED! New-level 'Orange Man is not so bad!'

Look, there's no denying RFK Jr. has some problematic views. There is also no denying that anyone reading this has more than a snowball's chance of actually voting for him anyway.

Let's just take a moment and enjoy watching the Left eat their own as nature intended.

