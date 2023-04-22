The state of New York has many problems, including drugs and a crime wave of never before seen proportions. But never fear, New York, your governor is on the job!

We’re sure New Yorkers feel she should focus elsewhere, but who knows?

The state motto has apparently been changed from ‘Excelsior’ to ‘In the Nanny State We Trust!’ We think New Yorkers must have not gotten the memo.

Also, if you’re looking for a consistent message of any kind, you won’t find one in this administration.

Well, to be fair, weed is ‘from the Earth,’ but, wait, so is tobacco? Huh, weird!

Oh, wait we forgot cigarettes are evil!

These politicians seem to forget our ancestors once went to war over tea.

Good news! Twitter remembers, but Twitter always remembers.

We understand Governor Hochul, you’ve decided tobacco is your white whale. We hope it goes better for you than it did for Ahab. Although for those of us on the outside looking in this is a valid point.

One has to wonder how much freedom lost is too much freedom lost. Has New York had enough? Only time will tell.

