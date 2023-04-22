The state of New York has many problems, including drugs and a crime wave of never before seen proportions. But never fear, New York, your governor is on the job!

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul ‘test-marketing’ a ban on all tobacco sales https://t.co/NvLVMeVPqA pic.twitter.com/1brRpzrVBt — New York Post (@nypost) April 22, 2023

We’re sure New Yorkers feel she should focus elsewhere, but who knows?

This women is now everyone’s mother (😱) in NY. Good luck with that, socialist NY state — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) April 22, 2023

The state motto has apparently been changed from ‘Excelsior’ to ‘In the Nanny State We Trust!’ We think New Yorkers must have not gotten the memo.

Also, if you’re looking for a consistent message of any kind, you won’t find one in this administration.

Didn't she want weed legalized? — Dusty D (@dustyddunaway) April 22, 2023

Tobacco bad .. Weed good. More hot air from the left. — Troy (@BassBurg) April 22, 2023

Well, to be fair, weed is ‘from the Earth,’ but, wait, so is tobacco? Huh, weird!

Oh, wait we forgot cigarettes are evil!

Because Prohibition worked so well last time. — A #1, Emperor of the North Pole (@railboss) April 22, 2023

These politicians seem to forget our ancestors once went to war over tea.

prohibition 2: electric bogaloo — Matei Miu (@MateiMiu1) April 22, 2023

Good news! Twitter remembers, but Twitter always remembers.

New Yorkers when this passes. pic.twitter.com/MSQ65DfsQp — Dread Pirate Darin (@ddogsbbq) April 22, 2023

We understand Governor Hochul, you’ve decided tobacco is your white whale. We hope it goes better for you than it did for Ahab. Although for those of us on the outside looking in this is a valid point.

While I’d be furious if I couldn’t buy cigarettes at work, it would be worth it to see Dems lose New York State because of it — Mike The Mad Scientist (@MadMikeOfficial) April 22, 2023

One has to wonder how much freedom lost is too much freedom lost. Has New York had enough? Only time will tell.