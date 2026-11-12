Rep. Robert Garcia Reads the Dems' Lawfare Hit List (Compare That to CNN's Chyron)

After weeks of the Democrats promising to address "affordability" and to "lower costs" for Americans, they won back control of the House and Senate and suddenly the focus dramatically changed. Promises of investigations, subpoenas, public hearings and attempts to punish political enemies are now what Democrats like Rep. Robert Garcia talk about.

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On CNN, Garcia couldn't contain his excitement while he rattled off a list of who the Democrats want to go after.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Rep. Robert Garcia just read his Democrat hit list out loud on CNN. Kristi Noem. Kimberly Guilfoyle. Don Jr. Eric Trump. STEPHEN MILLER. He says he's "not contemplated" going after junior staffers... "at this moment." Then he went full meltdown. He claimed "ICE agents MURDER people on American streets" and called Miller's deportation system "incredibly inhumane." Miller is the guy who built the system that's REMOVING criminal illegal aliens. Garcia wants to drag him in front of a microphone for it. This isn't oversight. It's a Trump family revenge list with subpoena power. Deport the criminals. Ignore the clowns. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 12, 2026

CNN's chyron while the Democrats listed his desired lawfare targets was ironic.

The best part about this is the chyron at the bottom of the screen portraying Dems being the ones who are being threatened… and not the other way around. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 12, 2026

"Garcia: Oversight Dems won't be threatened by the White House" said the chyron, all while Garcia was threatening everybody in the Trump administration (and even people like Elon Musk).

Robert Garcia wants to investigate Don Jr and Eric Trump...Again. After 10 years of sham investigations. These Dems are sick and demented. https://t.co/eQxVl7ebjB — J (@JayTC53) November 12, 2026

And they've only gotten sicker and more demented over the years.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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