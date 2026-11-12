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Rep. Robert Garcia Reads the Dems' Lawfare Hit List (Compare That to CNN's Chyron)

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 12, 2026 9:36 AM
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Rep. Robert Garcia Reads the Dems' Lawfare Hit List (Compare That to CNN's Chyron)
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

After weeks of the Democrats promising to address "affordability" and to "lower costs" for Americans, they won back control of the House and Senate and suddenly the focus dramatically changed. Promises of investigations, subpoenas, public hearings and attempts to punish political enemies are now what Democrats like Rep. Robert Garcia talk about. 

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On CNN, Garcia couldn't contain his excitement while he rattled off a list of who the Democrats want to go after.

CNN's chyron while the Democrats listed his desired lawfare targets was ironic. 

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"Garcia: Oversight Dems won't be threatened by the White House" said the chyron, all while Garcia was threatening everybody in the Trump administration (and even people like Elon Musk). 

And they've only gotten sicker and more demented over the years. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | SENATE | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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