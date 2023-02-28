During an event for Black History Month at the White House this week, Joe Biden once again claimed that he grew up going to a black church.

It is very difficult to keep track of Joe Biden’s tall tales, but this one seems to be one of his favorites.

As we pointed out in January, there is no evidence of this.

Here’s a transcript of Biden’s remarks, from the White House:

As my buddy from Delaware can tell you, when you’re involved in the civil rights movement as a kid in high school — I used to go down to the Black church. I’d go to 7:30 mass; I’m a practicing Catholic. Then I’d go to 10 o’clock. And then we’d sit and plan what we’re going to do, in terms of deseg- — you think I’m joking; I’m not.

And the only drawback I had, Jim, everybody thought I was a good guy except I can’t sing worth a damn. (Laughter.) My dad, when he was a college-age — he didn’t go to college, but he had a band. And my dad played the — a reed instrument. He played the saxophone and the clarinet. And he could sing, and he could dance.

He looked at me once, when I — said, “Joe, I don’t know where you came from, honey. You have no lip.” (Laughter.) “You can’t sing. And you can’t carry tune in a wheelbarrow. But I still love you anyway.”

Here’s the video:

Why does he insist on repeating this?

So. Many. Stories.

Will anyone in the media challenge him on this?

Don’t hold your breath.

Editor’s note:

