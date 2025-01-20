'Today is the Day!' Dana Loesch Speaks Words of Hope and Encouragement on Inauguration Day

It comes as no surprise that we here at Twitchy absolutely ADORE Dana Loesch, and what's not to love? She is a fierce and loyal voice to conservatism in the U.S., and a staunch advocate for the rights of all Americans. She has perfectly and succinctly summed up how the majority of Americans are feeling on this inauguration day.

Americans love a good comeback story. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 20, 2025

Yes, ma'am, we do!

Americans also tire of payback politics after we've all we've been through with with Obama and then Biden. But, there must be a reckoning of some level to stand as a deterrent for the future. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 20, 2025

She's not wrong.

They also like a good revenge story, but I'll settle for the J6ers being pardoned. — Tesp (@Therealtesp) January 20, 2025

Hey, Biden set this new precedent *shrug*.

Trump should also pardon those who were (in this writer's humble opinion) wrongly arrested under the FACE Act and were peacefully protesting outside of abortion clinics and not remotely trying to prevent or deter anyone from entering them.

America needs a new chapter. The damages that have been done to our society won't fully be understood for years. — Tony Keiser (@keiserrott) January 20, 2025

Today is the Day — @Marcia M 𝕏 (@MbsrlM) January 20, 2025

And this is the ultimate comeback.

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — 𝕮𝖆𝖕𝖙𝖆𝖎𝖓🥃𝕁𝕒𝕔𝕜 (@captlibertas) January 20, 2025

We are the comeback story! The world will thank us in years to come. — CaptMJB for Restoring the USA!!! (@CaptMJB) January 20, 2025

It’s a really good day — Coastal Wend (@coastalwend) January 20, 2025

As of this writing, President Trump was just officially sworn in, and we here at Twitchy just pray over him and the United States of America. Let's make this the greatest comeback!