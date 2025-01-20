That Was FAST! The Moment Trump Took Office There Were 'Immediate Changes in...
'Today is the Day!' Dana Loesch Speaks Words of Hope and Encouragement on Inauguration Day

Laura W.  |  1:40 PM on January 20, 2025
AngieArtist

It comes as no surprise that we here at Twitchy absolutely ADORE Dana Loesch, and what's not to love? She is a fierce and loyal voice to conservatism in the U.S., and a staunch advocate for the rights of all Americans. She has perfectly and succinctly summed up how the majority of Americans are feeling on this inauguration day.

Yes, ma'am, we do!

She's not wrong.

Hey, Biden set this new precedent *shrug*.

Trump should also pardon those who were (in this writer's humble opinion) wrongly arrested under the FACE Act and were peacefully protesting outside of abortion clinics and not remotely trying to prevent or deter anyone from entering them.

As of this writing, President Trump was just officially sworn in, and we here at Twitchy just pray over him and the United States of America. Let's make this the greatest comeback!

Tags: AMERICA DANA LOESCH INAUGURATION DAY PATRIOTISM

