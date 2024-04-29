WATCH: Russell Brand Speaks About His Baptism on Sunday in the River Thames

'Campus is DESTROYED': Damning Thread of Pics from UCLA Encampment Shows It's Anything...
Laura W.  |  12:00 PM on April 29, 2024
Twitchy

Just a couple of days ago, our lovely and always entertaining Artist Angie brought us the incredibly happy news that Russell Brand was intending to take the plunge and get baptized on Sunday. We are thrilled to bring you the update to the story and his latest video posted to social media just this morning. WATCH:

He describes his experience being baptized as 'an incredible and profound experience.' This writer has transcribed (to the best of her ability) the nearly 3 minute video for those who just wish to read about what he said:

'Yesterday, I got baptized and it was an incredible, profound experience and many of you will have had your own experiences of baptism and will therefore know what I'm talking about. Many aspects of it were very intimate and personal. The truth is this: as a person that has, in the past, taken many, many substances and always been disappointed with their inability to deliver the kind of tranquility and peace, and even transcendence that I always felt I've been looking for, something occurred in the process of baptism that was incredible ... overwhelming. LITERALLY overwhelming because I was, obviously, underwater and it WAS the River Thames at some points so I felt changed, transitioned. Now, of course, even though it's been less than 24 hours, in the interim period, I've already felt like sort of irritation. I've got three children, I've got a job, I've got challenges, I still live in the world, but I feel as if some new resource within me has switched on. So many of your comments have been so beautiful and encouraging and I really appreciate it, and also even the cynicism, I understand because some people will just see me as a celebrity. But I don't see me as a celebrity, 'cause I was me when I was a little boy, I was me when I was a junkie, I was me when I was poor, I'll be me in all of the different phases, but I recognize that anything in this terrain, in the sort of social media world could be exploited and utilized. For me? I've made the decision and I know what the decision is. I've made it for myself and I've prayed that it will be relevant to my family, in particular my children, my wife is Catholic, you know, she's already made her own choices in this life, including this one (he gestures to himself). This is new for me. I'm learning and I will make mistakes, but this is my path now and I already feel incredibly blessed, relieved, nourished, held ... It's been an incredible experience and I wish I could tell you exactly about it because there were amazing individuals involved. There were incredible and bizarre incidents that took place that felt serendipitous and laden. You know I do a show every day, I'll be talking about this stuff in the show because it's part of my mission and it's part of my ministry, and it's part of my service. This is new to me, and it's a joy to me, and I know that I'm not expected to be perfect and I know that's not saying I'll be able to deliver. Those of you that have embraced me, I'm so grateful. I can't tell you how happy I feel and how relieved I feel, but as you know (if you know) my resources are coming from somewhere else, and SOMEONE else now. Thank you so much for your support! Let's keep doing this together, or certainly I'm going to keep doing what I'm doing. I love you so much! I'm so grateful to be surrendered in Christ! See you all soon, I'm doing the show a little later, come watch that if you wanna ...'

Such a wonderful testimony! This writer may or may not be all choked up now LOL

Just so perfect.

It's such a joy for us as well!

OK, now this writer really has sprung a leak.

God will DEFINITELY work through Russell to reach more people, and that's a miracle in and of itself.

We'll leave you with this post from an X user names Jason James, because it's truly something to ruminate on:

The full text of his post reads: 'About a year ago I decided to hand my life over to God. There was no formal ceremony, no church service, no celebration- just a moment of total honesty where I laid my life down and handed it back to the divine. Since then I've noticed many public figures taking their own steps toward the creator. Jordan Peterson seems to have found something that is driving most of his work in that direction, Joe Rogan appears to be in the process of some spiritual fortification and now Russell Brand has committed his life to it. I don't think it's any coincidence that so many people are finding their way home. I believe millions of us are being called for something. I can say with certainty that I was called, and I can only assume that the same is happening in many other circumstances. What are we being called for? Time will only tell. But there's a larger event happening here; there's some element of higher human consciousness that's being switched on and those who are willing to accept it are reconnecting to it. I have a sense we're entering a great period in humanity where many of us are discovering the power that lies beyond here and it's lifting us above the lower frequencies. What a time to be alive.'

What a time to be alive, indeed! Always watch for the Master, dear readers, and keep our new brother Russell in your prayers! He is always welcome in this family!

