WATCH: Russell Brand Speaks About His Baptism on Sunday in the River Thames

Just a couple of days ago, our lovely and always entertaining Artist Angie brought us the incredibly happy news that Russell Brand was intending to take the plunge and get baptized on Sunday. We are thrilled to bring you the update to the story and his latest video posted to social media just this morning. WATCH:

Advertisement

He describes his experience being baptized as 'an incredible and profound experience.' This writer has transcribed (to the best of her ability) the nearly 3 minute video for those who just wish to read about what he said:

'Yesterday, I got baptized and it was an incredible, profound experience and many of you will have had your own experiences of baptism and will therefore know what I'm talking about. Many aspects of it were very intimate and personal. The truth is this: as a person that has, in the past, taken many, many substances and always been disappointed with their inability to deliver the kind of tranquility and peace, and even transcendence that I always felt I've been looking for, something occurred in the process of baptism that was incredible ... overwhelming. LITERALLY overwhelming because I was, obviously, underwater and it WAS the River Thames at some points so I felt changed, transitioned. Now, of course, even though it's been less than 24 hours, in the interim period, I've already felt like sort of irritation. I've got three children, I've got a job, I've got challenges, I still live in the world, but I feel as if some new resource within me has switched on. So many of your comments have been so beautiful and encouraging and I really appreciate it, and also even the cynicism, I understand because some people will just see me as a celebrity. But I don't see me as a celebrity, 'cause I was me when I was a little boy, I was me when I was a junkie, I was me when I was poor, I'll be me in all of the different phases, but I recognize that anything in this terrain, in the sort of social media world could be exploited and utilized. For me? I've made the decision and I know what the decision is. I've made it for myself and I've prayed that it will be relevant to my family, in particular my children, my wife is Catholic, you know, she's already made her own choices in this life, including this one (he gestures to himself). This is new for me. I'm learning and I will make mistakes, but this is my path now and I already feel incredibly blessed, relieved, nourished, held ... It's been an incredible experience and I wish I could tell you exactly about it because there were amazing individuals involved. There were incredible and bizarre incidents that took place that felt serendipitous and laden. You know I do a show every day, I'll be talking about this stuff in the show because it's part of my mission and it's part of my ministry, and it's part of my service. This is new to me, and it's a joy to me, and I know that I'm not expected to be perfect and I know that's not saying I'll be able to deliver. Those of you that have embraced me, I'm so grateful. I can't tell you how happy I feel and how relieved I feel, but as you know (if you know) my resources are coming from somewhere else, and SOMEONE else now. Thank you so much for your support! Let's keep doing this together, or certainly I'm going to keep doing what I'm doing. I love you so much! I'm so grateful to be surrendered in Christ! See you all soon, I'm doing the show a little later, come watch that if you wanna ...'

Such a wonderful testimony! This writer may or may not be all choked up now LOL

What a beautiful statement. https://t.co/G5yPIssCrn — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) April 29, 2024

Just so perfect.

I don’t care how much wealth one has or their celebrity status, when we die, none of that matters. Welcome to The Book of Life @rustyrockets because THATS what truly matters. https://t.co/JLMaZhk4KH — SarahTheRoma (@SarahTheBanned) April 29, 2024

“This is new to me and a joy to me”. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/fmgSuLyake — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) April 29, 2024

It's such a joy for us as well!

“Repent and be baptized… And you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.’”

Acts 2:38 NIV



“And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

Philippians 4:7 NIV https://t.co/gFyPm9ycit — Jen Wright (@JenWEsq) April 29, 2024

“I feel as if a new resource within me has been switched on.”



Beautiful.



🙏🏻 https://t.co/EeDKrTFS27 — Joseph Massey (@jmasseypoet) April 29, 2024

Praying for you for all the fullness of God's will and love in your life. https://t.co/44rnt1PkrR — Jennifer Oliver O'Connell (@asthegirlturns) April 29, 2024

OK, now this writer really has sprung a leak.

Praying for you on your journey brother ✊! It is the best choice I have ever made and Jesus made it a personal journey for me. Proud to call you my brother! — GatorSteveO 🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️ (@GatorSteveO) April 29, 2024

Advertisement

God bless you and keep you. What a beautiful testimony. I pray your journey of faith be a meaningful and joy-filled one, know my brother in Christ, that you never walk alone.

Keep sharing your journey, you are an inspiration to many 💕 — JCake! 🧁😎 (@JCAKE12) April 29, 2024

Praise Jesus. You have a platform that will help many people get to know Him — Molly Rutherford, MD (@unbridledmd) April 29, 2024

Welcome to the family and to the kingdom of God, Russell.



I pray the Holy Spirit is your guide and helper.



God bless you. May your faith roots grow deep. Stay in the word.



There will be spiritual attacks. Cling to God’s word. — Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) April 29, 2024

Amen brother! Jesus Christ is our Lord, King, and Good Shepherd. pic.twitter.com/iA8tCA92cl — Dale Plemons (@DalePlemons) April 29, 2024

Just by posting this you’re able to reach millions of people who don’t know Christ. Think about that for a second…this one tweet could bring thousands to know Jesus. Amazing. — SmoothopSF (@RtfFishing) April 29, 2024

God will DEFINITELY work through Russell to reach more people, and that's a miracle in and of itself.

What a joy it’s been watching Russel discover and search for true meaning of our life . We are not made for this world and I look forward to seeing him again in our forever home . ..heaven🙌🏽🙌🏽💚 https://t.co/OgWiamqLE2 — kjd (@kjducy) April 29, 2024

I find Russell Brand to be genuine and not just some actor playing a part. I believe him and I'm so happy he has found God. https://t.co/rXL9uIucg8 — AMERICA FIRST! God Bless America! (@joyfulmomy) April 29, 2024

Advertisement

We'll leave you with this post from an X user names Jason James, because it's truly something to ruminate on:

About a year ago I decided to hand my life over to God. There was no formal ceremony, no church service, no celebration- just a moment of total honesty where I laid my life down and handed it back to the divine.



Since then I've noticed many public figures taking their own steps… https://t.co/AvxrTKwZbv — Jason James (@jasonjamesbnn) April 29, 2024

The full text of his post reads: 'About a year ago I decided to hand my life over to God. There was no formal ceremony, no church service, no celebration- just a moment of total honesty where I laid my life down and handed it back to the divine. Since then I've noticed many public figures taking their own steps toward the creator. Jordan Peterson seems to have found something that is driving most of his work in that direction, Joe Rogan appears to be in the process of some spiritual fortification and now Russell Brand has committed his life to it. I don't think it's any coincidence that so many people are finding their way home. I believe millions of us are being called for something. I can say with certainty that I was called, and I can only assume that the same is happening in many other circumstances. What are we being called for? Time will only tell. But there's a larger event happening here; there's some element of higher human consciousness that's being switched on and those who are willing to accept it are reconnecting to it. I have a sense we're entering a great period in humanity where many of us are discovering the power that lies beyond here and it's lifting us above the lower frequencies. What a time to be alive.'

Advertisement

What a time to be alive, indeed! Always watch for the Master, dear readers, and keep our new brother Russell in your prayers! He is always welcome in this family!

***