Too Bad, SO Sad: Planned Parenthood SUPER Fussy That Women May Have to Travel to Have an Abortion

In 2023, NPR reports that over a million abortions were performed in the U.S., despite some state's tighter restrictions going into play after the Dobbs ruling. 1,026,690 to be precise. This is not good enough for our favorite abortion mill, Planned Parenthood, which is now complaining that sometimes, women will have to TRAVEL to obtain the procedure to abort their unborn child whom they have deemed too inconvenient to exist.

Advertisement

Since the Supreme Court took away the federal right to abortion, millions of people are forced to travel even farther to get the care they need.



*(as of April 2023)* pic.twitter.com/86oZg6x4Yt — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) April 2, 2024

THE HORROR!!!

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

There doesn't seem to be a whole lot of sympathy out there that women will be slightly inconvenienced in their efforts to abort a child they conceived. And wasn't it Planned Parenthood that got caught on video saying how they will pay to transport women and minors across state lines to obtain an abortion?

Yes, yes it was!

To make all this even funnier? Planned Parenthood deleted their tweet within MINUTES of posting it. But don't worry, we've got you covered!

I shall once again dedicate this performance on the world’s smallest violin to those for whom killing their unborn child has become inconvenient. https://t.co/zHKXKNNV55 — Zadok Sperg (@OtherSperg) April 2, 2024

We had to travel out of state several times for medical care for one of our kids. And that was for actual medical treatment, not to kill a child and then call it “care” so you can fool yourself into being able to sleep at night. https://t.co/k1nIq6djkv — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 2, 2024

Awww, I have to drive farther to murder. https://t.co/9fGeyGK5DF — Issue with political authority (@ExortedPatriot) April 2, 2024

Gosh darn it!

86 to 200 miles?! I'm sure we could do better than that! Send them all to Canada or Mexico to get this barbarous procedure- and get yourselves some ointment for your knuckles while you're at it. — Asha'Man Jedi (@mhaelkatarn) April 2, 2024

Oh no, you mean some folks might have to drive a little further in order to commit homicide against their innocent child? Gee. Poor things. 🙄🤨 https://t.co/96TFRnbr8F — 𝔽𝕣𝕠𝕫𝕖𝕟𝔹𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕖 🇨🇦 (@frozen_belle) April 2, 2024

May you go bankrupt for destroying the lives of so many. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) April 2, 2024

Fingers crossed!

It's always amusing when a leftist organization that profits off the dead bodies of our children gets dragged so hard that they delete the post entirely! Keep up the good work, dear readers!!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!