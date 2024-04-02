Too Bad, SO Sad: Planned Parenthood SUPER Fussy That Women May Have to Travel to Have an Abortion

Twitter Beef: Texas Senator John Cornyn Gets SMOKED Over Brisket Wars
Laura W.  |  2:30 PM on April 02, 2024
Twitchy

In 2023, NPR reports that over a million abortions were performed in the U.S., despite some state's tighter restrictions going into play after the Dobbs ruling. 1,026,690 to be precise. This is not good enough for our favorite abortion mill, Planned Parenthood, which is now complaining that sometimes, women will have to TRAVEL to obtain the procedure to abort their unborn child whom they have deemed too inconvenient to exist.

THE HORROR!!! 

There doesn't seem to be a whole lot of sympathy out there that women will be slightly inconvenienced in their efforts to abort a child they conceived. And wasn't it Planned Parenthood that got caught on video saying how they will pay to transport women and minors across state lines to obtain an abortion? 

Yes, yes it was!

To make all this even funnier? Planned Parenthood deleted their tweet within MINUTES of posting it. But don't worry, we've got you covered!

Gosh darn it!

It's always amusing when a leftist organization that profits off the dead bodies of our children gets dragged so hard that they delete the post entirely! Keep up the good work, dear readers!!

***

