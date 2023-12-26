Doctors Against Genocide Cancel Plan to Protest at Holocaust Museum
Planned Parenthood and State of Virginia to Parents: 'Are You Really in Charge Here?'

Laura W.  |  7:30 PM on December 26, 2023
AngieArtist

We have some shocking news coming out of Virginia this evening. The state of VA is working with Planned Parenthood to assist minors in their attempts to have an abortion without their parents' knowledge, consent, or presence. Listen:

The full text of the post reads, 'BREAKING: The State of Virginia is working with Planned Parenthood to cut out parents from their child’s medical decisions  Planned Parenthood of Virginia admits they will assist minors cross state lines to get abortions & fund it without their parents’ knowledge. They also say they’ve never seen a minor not get approved for a judicial bypass which means judges across Virginia are approving every single minor to get abortions without parental knowledge or consent.'

Planned Parenthood of Virginia is not the only state caught on tape admitting to bypassing parental consent. In Missouri, Planned Parenthood staff was caught saying that they also take children out of state to receive an abortion without parental knowledge.

This is alarming, to say the least. 'We never tell the parents anything', the Managing Director of the Missouri Planned Parenthood brags in the video. She then goes into detail about the lengths they go to in order to ensure a secret abortion for minors. 'Trust me, this is not our first rodeo.'

If we were a parent in the state of Virginia, we would absolutely report them for child abduction. This is excellent information for those parents to have.

Judicial bypass, as Libs of TikTok explained, is merely consent from a judge for a minor to seek an abortion without informing their parents, and Planned Parenthood of VA doesn't know of a time when a minor was denied judicial bypass. This effectively means that the state of VA is aiding Planned Parenthood.

We couldn't agree with that sentiment more.

This is 100 percent correct, of course. The full text reads:

Having the state replace the parent is the ultimate goal for these people. Within their warped ideology, they believe they know what is best for your children.  It is about more than just abortion, they really believe that on all issues regarding your children. Whether it is pronouns, transitioning or any of their warped beliefs. They really believe that you have no rights as a parent to be involved when it comes to decisions about their ideology.

A brilliant observation, honestly. We parents need to be incredibly vigilant over our children these days because the Left and the Democrats have made it clear that they are, in fact, coming for our children.

Perfectly stated. Whether you are for or against abortion, we should all be able to agree that this should not be allowed. Minors cannot legally give consent to medical procedures on their own for a reason.

It's worth noting how ironic it is that the people who have been screeching about authoritarianism for nearly a decade are actually the ones supporting authoritarian tactics.

It would be totally worth it to see this practice brought back.

Parents in Virginia, it's time to remind them just who you are. Bring the fight to protect your children back to them again, we're all behind you!

***

