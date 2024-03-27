WUT? U.K. Government, As Part of Training Program, Lists Being 'Anti-Abortion' As a Pathway to Terrorism

As if things lately haven't already been completely insane, the U.K. decided to get in on the action and label being opposed to elective induced abortions, among other issues, as a 'stepping-stone to terrorism'. Yes, you read that correctly. Hold on, we need to prep our very best Jeff Foxworthy voice. Ahem. If you don't want unborn human children killed in utero, yoooouuuu might be a terrorist!

UK government lists being ‘anti-abortion’ as a stepping stone to terrorism https://t.co/vAeWLlzOJN — Live Action News (@LiveActionNews) March 27, 2024

Live Action News broke the story, but it comes originally from Right to Life UK. The report says the following:

As part of ‘Prevent’ training, an aspect of the Government’s counter-terrorism strategy aimed at people working in education, health, local authorities, police and criminal justice, the Government lists having 'anti-abortion' views as among single issue ideologies that can lead to terrorism. While the training focuses on 'Islamist and extreme right-wing ideologies' it also provides examples of what it categorises as 'single-issue ideologies'. The training explains 'Narratives are likely to come from those who seek to change a specific policy or practice, as opposed to replacing the whole economic, political or social system. Examples include, animal rights, anti-abortion or anti-fascism. Single-issue narratives can be politically agnostic, meaning they may be neither right nor left aligned'. The same training goes on to explain that 'The aim of Prevent is to stop people from becoming terrorists or supporting terrorism'.

If you would like to see the full training program, you can find it here.

Naturally, this raised some eyebrows. Millions of completely nonviolent people across the world oppose killing our own children before they're even born, and Right to Life UK's spokeswoman, Catherine Robinson points out that there has not been a single instance of anti-abortion terrorism in Britain's history. And y'all just KNOW that this is only going to go in one direction, and it's not 'to the left, to the left.'

The UK used to be a proper nation... — TheDarkRenegade(Armed Pocket Jew) (@AngryRenUSMC) March 27, 2024

Right? What the heck happened to them? Oh, wait, it was progressivism. Progressivism happened to them.

in related news, UK government confirmed to be a blithering jackass — Anders Eigen (@AndersEigen) March 27, 2024

👀 — Tamara Todorović ✝️ (@Child_of_JHWH) March 27, 2024

Well call me a terrorist then. I'm proud to be a terror to the forces of evil. — Kickass Presbyterian, occasionally never wrong (@KickassPCA) March 27, 2024

Well, they call us every other name in the book, why not 'terrorist', too? They can't properly define any of them anyway, so it's kind of starting to fall on deaf ears.

Now, we will take this time to remind you how many born children the British government has sentenced to death by way of government edict, that way you can better understand that this isn't a sudden thing for them. They've apparently implemented a war on vulnerable children across the pond.

Remember their names: Alfie Evans (2), Charlie Gard (11 months), Archie Battersby (12), and most recently Indi Gregory (8 months). If you would like to read about them, you can do so right here.

So wait—-you have to be in favor of killing babies to NOT be labeled as a terrorist?? https://t.co/ouUtcpHN7w — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) March 27, 2024

Apparently so. This is yet another reason to be thankful that we rejected their governance so long ago.

Ya, that’s a problem.



The UK is lost. https://t.co/9NYqAzLdAA — Rick Langel (@RickLangel) March 27, 2024

UK can’t wait to kill their children any way they can https://t.co/Ph6SWp1pk7 — Smoke yer Pipe (@Jlisa42067) March 27, 2024

Being opposed to killing developing humans is a “stepping stone to terrorism”? 🤡🌎 https://t.co/9iZkMytzzW — Jessa B (@JessaB61) March 27, 2024

This week it definitely seems to be more of a clown world than usual!

They have everything so backwards it’s no wonder actual terrorists are making themselves at home there. — tony Conservador Ciego (@tonytypesalot) March 27, 2024

Yeah, one would think that the U.K. has slightly bigger problems they could be dealing with rather than classifying 'don't kill children' as a potentially terrorist ideology. But this bass-ackwards government considers it to be some type of -phobic to call ACTUAL terrorists a terrorist because of the color of his skin. Can't offend the man with the knives or the homemade bomb, after all.

I didn’t have wanting to save babies = terrorism on my bingo card…. — Jodi (@APLMom) March 27, 2024

The UK has lost their way. — Lisa (@politeracy) March 27, 2024

What's even worse is that there are people here in the U.S. and Canada who gleefully agree with this. They would love nothing more than an excuse to imprison their perceived sociopolitical 'enemies'.

***

